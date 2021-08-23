Saving On Your Bills Can Help Save The Environment

New Zealand is a water-rich country, which can lead to some people being less cognisant of the impact of extensive water use on the environment. It is, however, common knowledge that water is a globally scarce resource, and that it is up to both large corporations and individuals to do their bit to save as much as possible. One way for the average New Zealander to do so is to purposefully save on their monthly utilities bills, as the evidence of more money in the bank at the end of each month could be a significant motivator to continue saving water and energy.

One easy way to lower household running costs would be to wash dishes using a dishwasher. The caveat, is, though, that the dishwasher should be completely full before beginning a cycle. It also helps to check tap connections and pipes regularly and to address any leaks as soon as possible. Installing low-pressure shower heads and opting to shower instead of bath can also significantly reduce both water usage and the energy required for heating – a win on several fronts.

A further option is to replace the water heater every 10 years or so, as this ensures lower energy use and decreases the chance of the unit bursting. Between replacements, it is necessary to regularly check the heating unit for any leaks or damage that should be repaired. It is generally advisable to contact professionals for such services – companies like The Hot Water Company in Auckland offer both installations and repairs – as doing so can significantly reduce the headache of maintaining these units yourself and will also ensure that the work is done correctly.

By making even small changes to the ways in which water is used and heated, it is possible both to save money and ensure that water remains available for future generations.

