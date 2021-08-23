Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Spark Removes Broadband Data Caps & Boosts Not-for-profit Service Nationally To Support Kiwis Through Extended Lockdown

Monday, 23 August 2021, 8:08 pm
Press Release: Spark

Spark today confirmed it will be waiving data overage charges for all customers who are on data-capped fixed and wireless broadband plans[1] and are at risk of not being able to stay connected if they can’t afford to go over their existing data limits or are not currently able to upgrade to uncapped in their area.

This applies to both consumer and small and medium business customers and will commence from Wednesday, 25 August, and continue until we move out of Alert Level 4. Spark will also increase the daily data allowance for its customers on Skinny Jump, its not-for-profit broadband service aimed at bridging the digital divide.

Spark Customer Director, Grant McBeath, said: “We understand that with the extended lockdown our customers will need more data to continue working, learning, and connecting from home, and we hope that by removing data caps we can help Kiwis to adapt to our latest Covid-19 curveball. We also have a number of support options available for those experiencing financial hardship.”

Spark customers are reminded that traffic will be monitored and managed to ensure fair use, and to maintain the operational performance of our wireless network. Customers who are consuming extreme amounts of data will be contacted by us, and where the need arises, we will utilise traffic management to limit congestion – resulting in slower speeds for customers, particularly during peak periods of the day. These measures are necessary to manage congestion due to the record levels of traffic being experienced and to ensure that all our customers get the best experience possible.

Grant continued: “The traffic running over our networks at the moment is the highest we have ever experienced – including during our last lockdown. We are responding by rolling out upgrades to our mobile network where it is needed, and it is possible to do so.”

Spark has over 16,000 households connected to Skinny Jump, its not-for-profit wireless broadband service, after experiencing a significant increase in demand during the country’s first Level 4 lockdown in 2020. From Wednesday, 25 August, Jump will come with an additional 6GB daily data bonus on weekdays, from 9.00am-3.30pm, to support families to work and study during these times.

For customers experiencing financial hardship as a result of Covid-19, Spark has a number of support packages in place to help through its Financial Hardship Policy.

Grant finished: “We hope that the removal of broadband data caps, our wide range of broadband plans that cater to different budgets, our Financial Hardship Policy, and our not-for-profit broadband service Skinny Jump, will help provide some relief for Kiwis as we navigate lockdown once again.”

[1] Removal of overage charges only applies to customers who incur overage charges as part of their broadband plans, the removal of overage charges will not prevent Unplan broadband customers from being charged for the higher tiers if they use more.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Spark on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>



NIWA: How landmark ban gave planet fighting chance

Without the global CFC ban we’d already be facing the reality of a "scorched earth", according to researchers measuring the impact of the Montreal Protocol. The new evidence reveals the planet’s critical ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere could have been massively degraded sending global temperatures soaring if we still used ozone-destroying chemicals such as CFCs... More>>

Reserve Bank: House prices above sustainable levels

House prices are above their sustainable level the Reserve Bank – Te Pūtea Matua – says. In comments prepared for a hearing of the Finance and Expenditure Committee, Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr said New Zealand’s house prices are above a level that is sustainable given the outlook for the supply of, and demand ... More>>

ALSO:


Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 