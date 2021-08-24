Parrot Analytics Launches Global Talent Demand Measurement To Reveal Opportunities For Content, Brands And Audiences

Talent Demand is now available as part of the company’s DEMAND360 analytics suite to quantify the value and impact of talent globally.

LOS ANGELES (Aug. 23, 2021) Parrot Analytics, the leading global audience demand measurement company, has further expanded its industry-revolutionizing analytics suite DEMAND360 with the launch of Talent Demand.

Talent Demand offers daily updated audience demand analytics for thousands of talent across all professions – from up-and-coming actors and athletes to the world’s leading musicians, YouTubers and personalities in over 100 countries around the world. For the first time ever, Talent Demand gives decision makers the power to determine which talent, including rising stars, will be the true value drivers for their projects. Talent Demand is also designed to empower talent to understand their global fanbase with more granularity than ever before.

“It’s now time we turn our focus to the next slice of the entertainment industry sorely in need of an upgrade when it comes to the question of audience preferences. This time, instead of focusing on the ‘what’, we focus on ‘who’,” said Wared Seger, CEO, Parrot Analytics. “It’s always been our purpose to connect creators with consumers and Talent Demand will accelerate this mission by helping creators, talent and executive decision makers evaluate the right talent mix to bring their stories to life. By providing a measure of demand for talent, we open the door to transparent negotiations about casting, marketing, valuations, and of course, headline-worthy deals.“

Similar to TV Demand, the global audience measurement currency used by leading media companies to value entertainment content, Talent Demand aggregates global and country-specific demand factors for any talent to determine their precise audience demand relative to their peers, in any market.

“We have developed Talent Demand by working closely with our customers. To what degree is talent impacting the likelihood of a title succeeding? Which IP is best suited for certain talent? What kind of value will this talent be driving for the franchise? With Talent Demand we can start to answer these kinds of questions and many more, on a global scale” said Renee Engelhardt, Global Partner Insights Director, Parrot Analytics.

Added Alejandro Rojas, Director of Applied Analytics for Parrot Analytics: “Quantifying talent contribution across the entertainment value chain is another step to advance the industry in the direction that audiences value. Talent demand speaks to stakeholders, such as brands and content creators, in a language that resonates well with audience needs and aspirations. Listening to audiences is no longer a choice but a must and products like Talent Demand will help create a future where business and culture move forward for the benefit of all.”

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the leading global audience demand measurement company. With the world’s largest audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries. With Parrot Analytics’ DEMAND360 platform, everyone from individual producers and talent to global media powerhouses can access capabilities to help better understand the global audience demand across all platforms, as well as drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, and increased subscriber growth and retention. Parrot Analytics has offices in Los Angeles, New York, London, Mexico City, São Paulo, Sydney and Auckland. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

© Scoop Media