Launch Of The New Motul 300V At 24H Of Le Mans

From racing, to high-performance cars, one name has been synonymous with success for the last 50 years - Motul 300V. This product was born out of Motul's never-ending pursuit of perpetual movement. Today, Motul launches a new and improved version of its flagship product, with a new formulation pushing again the boundaries of performance. The new Motul 300V is revealed for the 24h of Le Mans, the most iconic racing event in the world.

Launched in 1971, Motul 300V was developed to help racing teams accomplish maximum performance and reliability out of their engines, the holy grail of motorsport. Its name is a tribute to the 300 racing victories achieved by the time of its launch - but Motul 300V has gone on to help countless more motorsport legends to victory.

Over the following decades, Motul has continuously perfected its flagship product and today, Motul 300V continues to propel the world's top teams to podium glory. From Le Mans to high-performance cars, Drift Masters to Dakar rally, it has proved itself to be a game changing lubricant in the paddocks of top racing.

Fifty years after its first launch, Motul is proud to unveil the latest evolution of its benchmark lubricant: the new Motul 300V range.

The new Motul 300V brings many improvements:

Improved performance: The new Motul 300V racing oil improves your engine performance by reducing internal friction. This new formulation ensures proven power and torque gains across the whole power band.

The new Motul 300V racing oil improves your engine performance by reducing internal friction. This new formulation ensures proven power and torque gains across the whole power band. Better reliability: Motul 300V protects your engine without compromising performance, by providing high shear stability for maximal oil film resistance, even in most extreme conditions.

Motul 300V protects your engine without compromising performance, by providing high shear stability for maximal oil film resistance, even in most extreme conditions. Improved compatibility: Motul 300V now fulfills modern engine requirements: compatible with exhaust gas after-treatment systems such as particulate filters, compatible with biofuels (especially Ethanol) and protects against LSPI (on downsized engines).

Motul 300V now fulfills modern engine requirements: compatible with exhaust gas after-treatment systems such as particulate filters, compatible with biofuels (especially Ethanol) and protects against LSPI (on downsized engines). More sustainable: Motul 300V features Organic base stocks using non-fossil renewable materials limiting the environmental impact and allows Motul to lower its carbon footprint by 25% during manufacturing process.

The range is split in 3 major series:

Power

POWER series features the lightest viscosity grades, available from 0W-8 to 5W-30, brings the maximum power and can cope with engines subject to low oil fuel dilution.

Competition

COMPETITION series features our mid viscosity grades, available from 0W-40 to 15W-50, brings the best compromise between power and reliability, and can cope with engines subject to mid oil fuel dilution.

Le Mans

New generation of 300V Le Mans series offers the maximum engine reliability possible and is now available in 10W-60 and 20W-60 viscosities. It is perfect for extreme motorsport applications such as endurance racing and drifting. Adding to the uniqueness of these products is the fact that they are the only engine oils worldwide bearing the prestigious 24 hours of Le Mans name.

A launch at 24 Hours of Le Mans 2021:

The brand new Motul 300V is launched during the 24h of Le Mans, the most gruelling endurance race of the year and probably the most iconic of all.

Besides powering most of the LMP2 teams on the grid, including 2020 category winners United Autosports, Motul is proud to be the official lubricant partner of Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, which had the opportunity to test the new Motul 300V and share their excitement about the new product.

Jim Glickenhaus, the Founder of Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus said: "The new Motul 300V makes a gigantic difference. In challenging racing conditions, the engine often gets stretched to its limits, therefore we need a reliable lubricant which will make the engine able to continue the race. The new Motul 300V is exactly that. We have full confidence in this lubricant."

About Motul

Motul is a world-class French company specialised in the formulation, production and distribution of high-tech engine lubricants (two-wheelers, cars and other vehicles) as well as lubricants for industry via its Motul Tech activity.

Unanimously recognised for more than 150 years for the quality of its products, innovation capacity and involvement in the field of competition, Motul is also recognised as a specialist in synthetic lubricants. As early as 1971, Motul was the first lubricant manufacturer to pioneer the formulation of a 100% synthetic lubricant, issued from the aeronautical industry, making use of esters technology: 300V lubricant. 2021 marks the 50th anniversary of the Motul 300V.

Motul is a partner to many manufacturers and racing teams in order to further their technological development in motorsports. It has invested in many international competitions as an official supplier for teams in: Road racing, Trials, Enduro, Endurance, Superbike, Supercross, Rallycross, World GT1, 24 Hours of Le Mans (cars and motorcycles), 24 Hours of Spa, Le Mans Series, Andros Trophy, Paris-Dakar, 8 Hours of Suzuka, Bol d'Or, Daytona 200-mile motorcycle race.

MOTUL Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd

1A International Business Park, #06-03

Singapore 609933

www.motul.com

© Scoop Media

