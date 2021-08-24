Kordia achieves Microsoft Gold Security Status

Cyber security, connectivity, and cloud specialist Kordia has become a certified Microsoft Gold Security Competency holder.

Kordia has achieved the sought-after competency by demonstrating deep expertise in designing, implementing, and managing customer security programs.

Aaron Olphert, Kordia’s Chief Digital Officer, points out that Microsoft cloud solutions are universally used by local and international businesses, making security competency vital for Kordia customers.

“Security threats are a constant and evolving reality which every organisation must mitigate. The best weapons we have against cyber security include appropriate technology and processes, backed by the knowledge and experience of qualified personnel.

“Becoming a certified Microsoft Gold Security Competency holder highlights the combined specialist expertise of our consultants across Kordia Group – which comprises Aura Information Security, EMRGE, Base2, and newly acquired SecOps NZ – and our commitment to keeping Kiwi businesses safe online. It also recognises the level of protection we provide for our customers and highlights our commitment to accelerating the move of Kiwi businesses online in a secure and customer centric way.”

Microsoft introduced the Security Competency in 2019, recognising that while security risks are higher than ever, the skills needed to mitigate them are in short supply.

Among other criteria, Gold Security Competency requires a certification from multiple staff members on Microsoft 365 Security Administration and Microsoft Azure Security Technologies. A further requirement is practical demonstration of these skills on customer sites to specified levels of monthly consumption, targets which Kordia has comfortably exceeded.

“In today’s environment, with more people working from home or flexible work spaces, and more of us using digital platforms to shop, communicate and do business than ever, having the right security tools and processes has never been more important. That’s especially the case when you consider the rise in cyber threats we’ve seen as criminals have taken advantage of the massive digital shift that’s occurred as a result of COVID-19.

“Kordia’s Gold competency demonstrates it’s a leader in its field when it comes to protecting vital data maintaining business resilience and building trust, giving customers the confidence to innovate and try new technologies and solutions,” says Matt Bostwick, Partner Director at Microsoft New Zealand.

Achieving the status comes off the back of Kordia’s cyber security expansion. With a dedicated cyber security team of more than 75, Kordia recently acquired managed security services provider SecOps NZ.

In 2020, Kordia acquired container and security consulting specialist EMRGE (then Emerging Technology Partners), bolstering capabilities in cloud migration and consultancy, and in April 2021, it also acquired Base2, a provider of managed IT and modern workplace solutions.

Olphert says the latest development is part of Kordia’s vision of becoming the ‘go to’ technology partner for New Zealand organisations.

“We’re going beyond security and executing Kordia Group’s wider strategy of delivering complete cyber security, cloud, and modern workplace solutions to customers.

“Security pervades every aspect of the modern organisation. This positions Kordia with a unique value proposition where every customer has the assurance of reliable, stable and secure business services across cloud, security, and connectivity,” Olphert concludes.

