2degrees reinstates support for customers during lockdown

2degrees has today announced it will reinstate support for customers by again removing broadband data caps.

“We know staying connected matters now, more than ever and 2degrees customers can rest easy, knowing they are fully supported during this Level 4 lockdown,” said CEO Mark Aue.

“Since lockdown was announced a week ago, we have seen a significant shift in data usage patterns as people moved quickly to work from home and settled in for an extended period of life in their bubble.

“We don’t want any of our customers who are managing work and study commitments to worry about the extra demand on their household broadband. So, like we did last time around, we are removing any over-use charges on fixed-cap plans and wireless broadband accounts for all rural and urban customers,” added Mark Aue.

Almost all of our home and business broadband customers are on unlimited data plans. For those who aren’t, the removal of their data cap gives peace of mind. Customers will be informed by email over the coming days. Customer usage will be monitored to ensure fair use and to maintain the operational performance of the wireless network for all customers.

Mark Aue added, “To continue our support for customers during this time, we will waive late payment fees, and if COVID-19 is causing any financial hardship we will work with you to find the best solution for your situation”.

