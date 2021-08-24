Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Sweet Success - Baking Brands Combine

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 12:54 pm
Press Release: Original Foods Baking Co.


The group that recently purchased the fast-growing Original Foods Baking Co. has announced today it has agreed to acquire iconic Australian desserts and baked goods brand Sara Lee from McCain Foods in Australia and New
Zealand.

This announcement from New Zealand’s South Island Office investor group will create and grow the region’s leading frozen bakery good company, as it brings together two great baking companies that specialise in using locally sourced ingredients to bring delicious treats to families in Australia, New Zealand and internationally.

The acquisition creates a strong partnership as both Sara Lee and the Original Foods Baking Co. have a long tradition of supplying Australasia with indulgent baked goods and desserts. The combined product ranges and distribution channels are highly complementary.

As part of its strategy to grow the Sara Lee business, McCain appointed Mark Mackaness as a dedicated General Manager in 2019 to build standalone business capability, operating independently from McCain and allowing for a seamless transition of the business.

As part of this acquisition, Mr Mackaness has invested in the business and will be an equity partner and Group CEO, further demonstrating the confidence Sara Lee’s leadership has in the future for the two businesses. Sara Lee’s leadership team will be staying with the business, allowing for continuity for teams, customers and suppliers.

Mr Mackaness said that beyond the certainty and continuity this arrangement provides for stakeholders, the strategy is designed for growth for the two companies.

“Sara Lee is highly complementary to Original Foods Baking Co.,” Mr Mackaness said. “Original Foods Baking Co. is already branching out to Australia and beyond with its range of brownies, slices, bites and more. At Sara Lee, we have built an iconic Australian bakery brand, and our quality ice cream, cheesecakes, apple pies, danishes and puddings have been a household favourite in Australia and New Zealand for 50 years.”

“This partnership allows both businesses to gain exposure to new channels and markets as we have different strengths in retail and foodservice in Australia and New Zealand.”

“Sara Lee marked our 50th birthday in June, and Original Foods Baking Co. celebrated its 30 years in the same month, so it seems we have been aligned in our love of baking for many years. Our teams are a natural fit.”

“Since 2013, McCain has invested more than $AUD40 million in Sara Lee’s product innovation and infrastructure to create a successful, well-run business that is prepared for growth and future, so we will look to continue to innovate and maintain our growth journey from day one.”


“I am excited and confident about the future of Sara Lee with Original Foods Baking Co. We will continue to run independently, employing locally and offering customers the same quality range. Our businesses complement each other perfectly, and we’ll be looking for opportunities to partner for ongoing growth,” Mr Mackaness said.

Mr Mackaness said the Sara Lee plant in Lisarow, New South Wales was built in 1971 beside orchards, where it used to source oranges for the famous Sara Lee Orange cake. Today, Sara Lee still sources 90 per cent of its ingredients locally, while also employing 220 people from the region.

“Similar to Sara Lee, Original Foods Baking Co.’s delicious range is made from quality ingredients, with no additives or preservatives and a whole lot of love. Where possible they use fresh, local ingredients including 100 per cent New Zealand butter, cream, milk, eggs, cream cheese, apple, yoghurt and freshly grated carrot,” Mr Mackaness said.

“We are excited to see how the longstanding reputation of each company for passion and commitment to quality baking can unite us for even greater success and growth, together.”

Mr Mackaness said that under the terms of the sale, all current Lisarow-based Sara Lee employees will remain with the business and they can all participate in the next exciting phase of the Sara Lee story.

“Our customers should experience seamless service throughout this acquisition process, as McCain will continue to provide business process and services support to Sara Lee for a period following the sale, allowing us to plan for the future without disruption for customers and suppliers,” Mr Mackaness said.

“The future is bright for Sara Lee. Uniting two great baking businesses that will work together to grow into Australia and New Zealand’s premier frozen baked goods supplier is genuinely exciting. We will be investing back behind the Sara Lee brand to continue to give Aussie and Kiwi consumers the great classics they love, with a lot of new products to come as well. Importantly, Sara Lee has been very much a sweet part of the Central Coast food manufacturing landscape for 50 years at the Lisarow Bakery, and we look forward to this continuing well into the future.”


Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>



NIWA: How landmark ban gave planet fighting chance

Commerce Commission: Chorus' Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b

The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus' fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus' initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn...

Reserve Bank: House prices above sustainable levels

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month's Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand's economy...

Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

RBNZ Survey: 67% Of Experts Say An OCR Increase Will Slow Property Growth

An increase to the official cash rate (OCR) could slow both property growth and inflation, according to experts. In this month’s Finder RBNZ Official Cash Rate Survey, 15 experts and economists weighed in on future OCR moves and other issues relating to the state of New Zealand’s economy... More>>

Stats: Net Migration At Its Lowest Since 2013
The net migration gain for the year ended June 2021 is the lowest for a June year since 2013, Stats NZ said today. The provisional net migration gain of 4,700 in the year ended June 2021 was made up of an estimated 45,300 migrant arrivals and 40,500 migrant departures... More>>

