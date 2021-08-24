Giftbox Boutique Launch 2021 Blue Ribbon Appeal

Gift basket and hamper retailer, Giftbox Boutique is launching their 2021 blue ribbon appeal to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ.

Giftbox Boutique have been running their blue-ribbon appeal in the lead up to Father’s Day for the past three years and hope to eclipse what they raised in 2020.

“Last year we managed to raise over $1700, beating our 2019 by $1000”, explains Giftbox Boutique director, Katie Grey. “This year we are very optimistic we can raise even more for the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ, a charity which does so much great work for prostate cancer awareness and research”.

The way the fundraiser works is, when choosing a gift for purchase on the Giftbox Boutique website, customers are offered the option to add a blue ribbon to their purchase for an additional $1. Giftbox Boutique will then match this donation, meaning for every gift box sold with a blue ribbon, $2 is donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ.

Giftbox Boutique run ribbon charity appeals three times per year – red ribbon before Christmas, pink ribbon before Mother’s Day, and blue ribbon for Father’s Day. Due to the regularity of these events, Giftbox Boutique’s customers have become increasingly familiar with these ribbon appeals and have been incredibly supportive.

“Our customers always get behind our ribbon appeals”, says Gray. “When the time comes to raise money for these wonderful charities, we are always blown away by the enthusiasm and generosity of our customers”.

The blue ribbon appeal is currently running on all purchases made on the Giftbox Boutique website, including the Father’s Day range. The Father’s Day collection includes a wide range of gift ideas for Dad including beer hampers, beef jerky, chocolates and personal care products from Triumph & Disaster. In fact, for every gift hamper purchased that features a Triumph& Disaster product, customers will receive a free bottle opener. Browse the full Father’s Day gift collection here and select the blue ribbon option at checkout to donate to the blue ribbon appeal.

