Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Giftbox Boutique Launch 2021 Blue Ribbon Appeal

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 1:25 pm
Press Release: Giftbox Boutique

Gift basket and hamper retailer, Giftbox Boutique is launching their 2021 blue ribbon appeal to raise money for the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ.

Giftbox Boutique have been running their blue-ribbon appeal in the lead up to Father’s Day for the past three years and hope to eclipse what they raised in 2020.

“Last year we managed to raise over $1700, beating our 2019 by $1000”, explains Giftbox Boutique director, Katie Grey. “This year we are very optimistic we can raise even more for the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ, a charity which does so much great work for prostate cancer awareness and research”.

The way the fundraiser works is, when choosing a gift for purchase on the Giftbox Boutique website, customers are offered the option to add a blue ribbon to their purchase for an additional $1. Giftbox Boutique will then match this donation, meaning for every gift box sold with a blue ribbon, $2 is donated to the Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ.

Giftbox Boutique run ribbon charity appeals three times per year – red ribbon before Christmas, pink ribbon before Mother’s Day, and blue ribbon for Father’s Day. Due to the regularity of these events, Giftbox Boutique’s customers have become increasingly familiar with these ribbon appeals and have been incredibly supportive.

“Our customers always get behind our ribbon appeals”, says Gray. “When the time comes to raise money for these wonderful charities, we are always blown away by the enthusiasm and generosity of our customers”.

The blue ribbon appeal is currently running on all purchases made on the Giftbox Boutique website, including the Father’s Day range. The Father’s Day collection includes a wide range of gift ideas for Dad including beer hampers, beef jerky, chocolates and personal care products from Triumph & Disaster. In fact, for every gift hamper purchased that features a Triumph& Disaster product, customers will receive a free bottle opener. Browse the full Father’s Day gift collection here and select the blue ribbon option at checkout to donate to the blue ribbon appeal.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Giftbox Boutique on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>



NIWA: How landmark ban gave planet fighting chance

Without the global CFC ban we’d already be facing the reality of a "scorched earth", according to researchers measuring the impact of the Montreal Protocol. The new evidence reveals the planet’s critical ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere could have been massively degraded sending global temperatures soaring if we still used ozone-destroying chemicals such as CFCs... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 