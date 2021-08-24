Fast-track panel approves Ohinewai foam factory project

An expert consenting panel has approved a project to construct and operate a Sleepyhead factory producing foam for bed mattresses and similar products, in Ohinewai, Waikato.

The Ambury Properties Limited factory development includes a foam manufacturing plant, foam store, carpet underlay plant, foam conversion and bean plant, and an associated rail siding which will provide connection to the North Island Main Trunk line.

The decision comes 87 working days after the application was lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The EPA is not involved in the decision-making - we provide advice and administrative support for the Panel Convener, Judge Newhook, and the expert consenting panels he appoints.

Read the decision for Ohinewai foam factory

Read more about fast-track consenting

