BLACKCAPS Tour Of Bangladesh To Be Shown Exclusively On Spark Sport

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 6:15 am
Press Release: Spark Sport

The upcoming BLACKCAPS T20 Tour of Bangladesh will be available exclusively on Spark Sport for Kiwi cricket fans. Today’s announcement rounds out a bumper cricket schedule on Spark Sport, with the sports streaming provider also exclusively broadcasting the WHITE FERNS September Tour of England, and England vs India series which is already underway.

The first of five T20 internationals of the Bangladesh tour will start next Wednesday, 1st September, and will be rounded out with the final T20 being played on Friday, 10th September.

Head of Spark Sport, Jeff Latch says he knows Kiwi fans have been waiting to see how they can watch the series and is happy to be able to bring Kiwi cricket fans more cricket.

“At a time where New Zealand hunkers down for another Covid-19 lockdown I’m sure Kiwis can do with some quality international cricket to keep them entertained while keeping safe in their bubbles. Kudos also has to go to New Zealand Cricket, and the players, who have not waivered from their planned schedule thanks to some well thought out planning and co-operation with their international counterparts.

“All eyes will be on the touring BLACKCAPS team as it features some of the winning World Test Championship squad who will be looking to build on their success in England. The squad includes a number of experienced heads including Tom Latham and Tom Blundell, as well as maiden BLACKCAPS call-ups for 23-year-old Wellington Firebirds speedster Ben Sears and Canterbury captain Cole McConchie.

“We will also be treated to seeing Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite reunite in the WHITE FERNS as they look to use the England tour as preparation for the upcoming World Cup next year which will be hosted on our shores.

“We wish the BLACKCAPS and WHITE FERNS safe travels as they go to task overseas and do us all proud, and extend our well wishes to Finn Allen, and wish him a speedy recovery.”

BLACKCAPS Tour of Bangladesh T20 schedule on Spark Sport

T20 1: Wednesday, 1st September

T20 2: Friday, 3rd September

T20 3: Sunday, 5th September

T20 4: Wednesday, 8th September

T20 5: Friday, 10th September

WHITE FERNS Tour of England schedule on Spark Sport

T20 1: Thursday, 2nd September

T20 2: Sunday, 5th September

T20 3: Friday, 10th September

ODI 1: Friday, 17th September

ODI 2: Sunday, 19th September

ODI 3: Wednesday, 22nd September

ODI 4: Friday, 24th September

ODI 5: Sunday, 26th September

England vs. India Test Match schedule on Spark Sport

4th Test: Thursday 2nd – Monday, 6th September

5th Test: Friday 10th – Tuesday, 14th September

