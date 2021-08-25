$10,000 support packages available for Māori SMEs

Māori businesses based in Tāmaki Makaurau, affected by COVID-19 could now be eligible for subsidised growth and support services valued at over $10,000.

The programme, TU Whakatipu, is focused on helping pakihi with business growth through a mixture of advisory, mentoring, business development and workforce development support.

“COVID-19 resurgence continues to have a devastating impact on pakihi across the motu. Our TU Whakatipu programme will be focused on supporting small businesses that are on the verge of either reducing or growing staffing numbers,” says TU Whakatipu - Programme Lead Peter Burgess.

“Our first cohort was delivered to businesses from Hawke’s Bay, Kāpiti Coast and Canterbury regions and saw the creation of 63 jobs and 71 jobs saved. With Tāmaki Makaurau at the centre of the latest COVID-19 outbreak extending the programme to Auckland small businesses is a no brainer.

“If you are a Māori business owner based in Tāmaki Makaurau, and been negatively impacted by COVID-19 we would like to hear from you,” Mr Burgess says.

The programme is currently available for businesses in Canterbury, Hawke’s Bay and Tāmaki Makaurau. The programme will extend to other regions in the New Year.

Applications open Rāpare te 26 o Hereturikōkā | Thursday 26 August 2021.

Further details on the programme and applicant eligibility is available on www.htkltd.co.nz/tu-whakatipu.

© Scoop Media

