Dan Huggins new CEO for BNZ as Angela Mentis takes NAB digital and data role

National Australia Bank (NAB) and Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) have today announced changes to their executive leadership that sees:

Dan Huggins appointed by the BNZ Board as BNZ Managing Director and CEO, and

appointed by the BNZ Board as and BNZ Managing Director and CEO Angela Mentis appointed as NAB Group Chief Digital, Data & Analytics Officer.

Angela’s appointment into the newly created executive role at NAB brings to an end nearly four years as BNZ CEO in which the bank has delivered strong performance, increased uptake of digital services and cemented its position as New Zealand’s leading business bank.

Dan Huggins is currently BNZ’s Executive – Customer, Products and Services and assumes the BNZ CEO role on 1 October 2021.

BNZ Chairman Doug McKay says the BNZ Board is delighted with the appointment of Dan Huggins to lead BNZ.

“Dan is an exceptional leader with deep experience in banking and a focus on delivering outstanding outcomes for our customers. He has played a key role in developing our existing strategy and I look forward to seeing our momentum continue.

“Dan is a Kiwi and knows the New Zealand market well. I am particularly pleased we are making an internal appointment and he brings an international perspective that is important as we continue to build a world-class bank. The BNZ Board and I look forward to working with him as CEO,” says Mr McKay.

Dan Huggins says, “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the bank and our talented team. At BNZ we have a proud history of supporting New Zealand businesses and families. I’m looking forward to helping New Zealanders achieve their future ambitions through world-class, modern banking.”

On Angela’s four years leading BNZ, Mr McKay says, “Angie has been a tremendous leader for BNZ. She has built an exceptionally talented Executive Team and the Board and I have enjoyed working with her.

“Angie has brought a real focus on delivering for customers and helped spearhead BNZ’s investment in digital services and tools. She has led BNZ during a time of significant change and leaves a lasting legacy of high performance and customer focus for which she can be incredibly proud.”

NAB Group CEO Ross McEwan says, “I’m very pleased that the BNZ Board has appointed Dan Huggins as Managing Director and CEO of BNZ and to NAB’s Executive Leadership Team. Dan is a highly regarded, strategic leader with deep banking experience in Australia and New Zealand. He has played a key role, working with Angie, in delivering for our BNZ customers and colleagues.

“I’m also pleased to appoint Angie as NAB Group Chief Digital, Data & Analytics Officer and I look forward to working with Angie in this role.

“She has delivered outstanding results during her time at BNZ. Angie’s clear understanding of what customers and bankers need, coupled with her extensive knowledge of how a bank and its technology works, make her the ideal person to lead the acceleration of our digital and data agenda.,” says Mr McEwan.

Angela Mentis’ last day as BNZ CEO will be 30 September 2021 and she will assume the NAB role on 1 October 2021, subject to Australian regulatory approvals.

