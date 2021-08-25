Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Dan Huggins new CEO for BNZ as Angela Mentis takes NAB digital and data role

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 10:16 am
Press Release: BNZ

National Australia Bank (NAB) and Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) have today announced changes to their executive leadership that sees:

  • Dan Huggins appointed by the BNZ Board as BNZ Managing Director and CEO, and
  • BNZ Managing Director and CEO Angela Mentis appointed as NAB Group Chief Digital, Data & Analytics Officer.

Angela’s appointment into the newly created executive role at NAB brings to an end nearly four years as BNZ CEO in which the bank has delivered strong performance, increased uptake of digital services and cemented its position as New Zealand’s leading business bank.

Dan Huggins is currently BNZ’s Executive – Customer, Products and Services and assumes the BNZ CEO role on 1 October 2021.

BNZ Chairman Doug McKay says the BNZ Board is delighted with the appointment of Dan Huggins to lead BNZ.

“Dan is an exceptional leader with deep experience in banking and a focus on delivering outstanding outcomes for our customers. He has played a key role in developing our existing strategy and I look forward to seeing our momentum continue.

“Dan is a Kiwi and knows the New Zealand market well. I am particularly pleased we are making an internal appointment and he brings an international perspective that is important as we continue to build a world-class bank. The BNZ Board and I look forward to working with him as CEO,” says Mr McKay.

Dan Huggins says, “I’m excited about the opportunity to lead the bank and our talented team. At BNZ we have a proud history of supporting New Zealand businesses and families. I’m looking forward to helping New Zealanders achieve their future ambitions through world-class, modern banking.”

On Angela’s four years leading BNZ, Mr McKay says, “Angie has been a tremendous leader for BNZ. She has built an exceptionally talented Executive Team and the Board and I have enjoyed working with her.

“Angie has brought a real focus on delivering for customers and helped spearhead BNZ’s investment in digital services and tools. She has led BNZ during a time of significant change and leaves a lasting legacy of high performance and customer focus for which she can be incredibly proud.”

NAB Group CEO Ross McEwan says, “I’m very pleased that the BNZ Board has appointed Dan Huggins as Managing Director and CEO of BNZ and to NAB’s Executive Leadership Team. Dan is a highly regarded, strategic leader with deep banking experience in Australia and New Zealand. He has played a key role, working with Angie, in delivering for our BNZ customers and colleagues.

“I’m also pleased to appoint Angie as NAB Group Chief Digital, Data & Analytics Officer and I look forward to working with Angie in this role.

“She has delivered outstanding results during her time at BNZ. Angie’s clear understanding of what customers and bankers need, coupled with her extensive knowledge of how a bank and its technology works, make her the ideal person to lead the acceleration of our digital and data agenda.,” says Mr McEwan.

Angela Mentis’ last day as BNZ CEO will be 30 September 2021 and she will assume the NAB role on 1 October 2021, subject to Australian regulatory approvals.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>



NIWA: How landmark ban gave planet fighting chance

Without the global CFC ban we’d already be facing the reality of a "scorched earth", according to researchers measuring the impact of the Montreal Protocol. The new evidence reveals the planet’s critical ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere could have been massively degraded sending global temperatures soaring if we still used ozone-destroying chemicals such as CFCs... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 