Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 9:08 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission


The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island.

“We’ve enhanced the programme by adding a new test server in Christchurch that enables us to measure and report on performance in the South Island independently,” said Telecommunications Commissioner Tristan Gilbertson.

“The Christchurch server has confirmed that any differences in performance in the South Island are the result of many providers routing their traffic via the North Island. However, the difference in performance for high speed fibre plans is minor, and would likely not be noticeable for most South Islanders.”

Mr Gilbertson said the Commission is continuing to work with independent testing partner SamKnows and industry stakeholders to understand and monitor regional variations for other broadband services.

“Overall, the latest report shows that all download, upload and latency results are in line with previous reports, which is good news for consumers.”

The Winter report, covering the period 1 to 31 May 2021, also shows how different types of broadband perform when used for popular online gaming applications, including Apex Legends, FIFA, Fortnite and League of Legends.

“Fibre plans have the lowest latency on average. Users on ADSL, VDSL and Fixed Wireless plans are more likely to experience higher latency and lag using online gaming applications,” said Mr Gilbertson. Future reports will include updated gaming tests covering more games and international servers.

Mr Gilbertson said that the Commission is always looking for more volunteers to install a SamKnows Whitebox in their homes to enable the programme to compare the performance of a wider range of broadband services and broadband providers. The Whitebox does not record any personal information or browsing history or interfere with internet services. It gives volunteers access to their own personal broadband performance information in real time through a personalised online performance dashboard.

More information about Measuring Broadband NZ, including registering to become a volunteer, can be found on the MBNZ website. The Commission’s volunteer recruitment video can be watched here.

The Winter report and an online dashboard to explore the results in more detail are available on the Commission’s website.

Background
The Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme is delivered by independent testing partner SamKnows. It provides consumers with independent information on broadband performance across different providers, plans, and technologies to help them choose the best broadband plan for their homes. Shining a light on actual broadband performance also encourages providers to compete on performance and not just price.

Fibre Max products are advertised under different names by different providers. These products generally promise download speeds of around 700-950 Mbps.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 