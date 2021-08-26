Golden kiwifruit orchard with a character house for sale



Golden kiwifruit orchard with a character house, plus three residential rentals placed on the market for sale

A well-managed kiwifruit orchard producing the fruit's high-value golden varietal - complete with a character home, three residential rental dwellings delivering multiple revenue streams - has been placed on the market for sale.

The 6.2466-hectare property close to Kerikeri in the 'winterless North' is known as Puriri Park, and comprises 1.51 canopy hectares of G3 (gold) kiwifruit vines planted in fertile volcanic soil with a good water supply. The orchard has approximately 869 plants.

Production data for the Northland property at 1349B State Highway 10 for the past four seasons show output has grown from 18,596 trays in the 2017/2018 season -to 26,500 trays in the 2020/2021 cropping year. Early bud counts indicate 24-27,000 trays for the next season delivering a great return to a new owner.

Now the freehold orchard, supporting infrastructure, and trio of rentable residential dwellings at 1349B State Highway 10 is being jointly marketed for sale at auction on October 6 through Bayleys Kerikeri and Bayleys Whangarei.

Salespeople Anthony Van Gessel and Vinni Bhula said the predominantly flat contoured productive Kerikeri kiwifruit orchard would enable an entry-level owner/operator seeking a lifestyle focused business opportunity to enter New Zealand's prosperous kiwifruit sector, backed up by residential rental income.

"For those seeking more of a 'hands-off' rural lifestyle type business structure, the property's kiwifruit activities can be managed by one of Northland's various packhouse or export businesses," said Van Gessel.

"Contracted orchard management is a common business scenario for many small kiwifruit and avocado plantations in Northland -allowing owners to access resources and skills on an as-required basis without the need for sustaining a full-time salaried position.

“Under supervision, this practice allows novice orchard owner/growers to learn crop management skills appropriate to their own personal situations -with the opportunity to take on potential full operations themselves once they feel confident.

“Meanwhile, the additional income streams coming through rental of the three separate residential dwellings within Puriri Park run in parallel with fruit production revenues -thereby creating a true split risk investment."

Bhula said the orchard's kiwifruit cropping activities were supported by a large implement shed utilised for storage along with orchard machinery and equipment, and a flat metaled loading bay.

Horticultural equipment and machinery included in the sale of the Kerikeri property -comprise a John Deere tractor with flail mower, a ride-on mower and other orchard chattels.

Meanwhile, the suite of accommodation premises on the property consists of:

• A substantial three-bedroom plus office/two-bathroom/two living area single level owner's homestead with a salt-water swimming pool and spa pool, extensive decking, and park like grounds

• A one-bedroom flat with heat pump and extraction units in the bathroom and kitchen

• A two-bedroom flat with heat pump and extraction units in the bathroom and kitchen

• A private two-bedroom cottage with heat pump and extraction units in the bathroom and kitchen

Irrigation on the property is jointly derived as Shareholders in the Kerikeri Irrigation Scheme, and an on-site dam. The Kerikeri locale has an average annual rainfall of 1,500mm, with an average annual temperature of 15.7 degrees Celsius.

Kiwifruit New Zealand's 2020/21 annual report shows that 150 million trays of kiwifruit were produced in the 2020 season -for a combined return of $2.97 billion.

Bhula said Puriri Park's established park-like grounds with large specimen trees and various fruit trees-bordered by native bushcreated a peaceful rural ambience on the outskirts of Kerikeri township. To the rear of the property there is the potential to subdivide a lifestyle section with ultimate privacy surrounded by bush.

"Being located in a rural environment yet only a short drive from central Kerikeri, the trio of rentable dwellings on the property has always enjoyed a high occupancy rate," he said.

Viewings are strictly by appointment only. Purchase price is plus GST (if any).

© Scoop Media