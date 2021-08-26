Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

No lockdown slowdown for residential auctions

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 11:56 am
Press Release: Bayleys


More than 30 residential properties have been sold at one real estate agency’s live virtual auctions since New Zealand moved into Alert Level 4 last Wednesday.

Bayleys, the country’s largest full-service real estate agent has reported a 94 per cent success rate in recent residential auctions for properties located across the country.

Some 33 homes from Auckland to Otago have been offered for sale resulting in more than $33 million in concluded unconditional sales.

The national real estate agent is set to call another 40 auctions over the coming week.

“We’re always looking for inventive ways to conduct our business and the success of our contactless live auctions speaks to the way Bayleys offers its buyers and sellers certainty despite unforeseen events like the nationwide lockdown,” says Conor Patton, Bayleys national auction manager.

The highest price achieved recently was $2,235,000 for a renovated three-bedroom home in the upscale Auckland neighbourhood of Kohimarama.

Salespeople Carolyn Ryan and Mitch Owens of Bayleys’ Remuera said the property attracted more than 20 bids before it was declared on the market for sale through Bayleys’ virtual auction portal by Mr Patton who appeared live in a video link from his home in Auckland.

“Real-time video connections and Bayleys’ auction software meant our bidders did not miss a beat when it came time to bid,” Ms Ryan says.

“Our sellers were thrilled with the outcome, that the auction was able to proceed as scheduled despite the nationwide lockdown restrictions, resulting in a price that was reflective of the high level of competition from registered bidders,” she adds.

Also selling under the hammer for more than $1,800,000 in a Bayleys Queenstown auction was a three-bedroom home in the desirable Jack’s Point residential subdivision at the base of the Remarkables mountain range.

The modern, 203sq m (more or less) home at 8 Jackby Court was sold for $1,850,000 by Bayleys Frankton salespeople Mark and Hope Martin.

“This auction was indicative of the strong demand for residential property we’ve seen through winter across the Queenstown-Lakes District,” Mr Martin says.

“Relatively low levels of inventory are being snapped up quickly by local and out-of-town buyers and we are pleased that virtual auctions can continue despite the scale-up in alert levels.”

“We are anticipating demand will build over this lockdown period, resulting in heightened competition once restrictions ease,” he adds.

An impressive 100 per cent success rate was achieved in Bayleys’ Canterbury auctions with a bare land block at Hawarden recording 14 registered bidders.

Bayleys Canterbury general manager Rachel Dovey said having 14 registered bidders for one property was an outstanding result reflective of the teamwork and persistent demand for properties across the region.

“Level four is not holding anyone back, this time around buyers and sellers have acclimated to lockdown conditions easily, making the adoption of virtual tools such as online auctions more popular.”

“We saw following last year’s extended lockdown nationwide property values rose some 30 per cent owing to pent-up demand, the Government’s financial support and a quicker-than-expected economic recovery,” she says.

“Buyers and sellers this time around don’t want to wait for the lockdown to end, they want to use this time to digitally walk-through new listings, seek appraisals and secure their new home at live virtual auctions.”

© Scoop Media

Bayleys Real Estate

www.bayleys.co.nz/

New Zealand

Bayleys is New Zealand's largest full-service real estate company. We offer expertise in the marketing and sale of a wide range of property, including residential real estate, farms and lifestyle blocks, and commercial and industrial property. This includes tourism and business sales such as hotels and motels. We also cover the real estate markets in Fiji and other Pacific Islands.

Bayleys also provides a complete property and facilities service including property management and valuations teams focused on achieving both Owner and Tenant satisfaction.

No other real estate company can match our breadth of coverage across all market sectors throughout New Zealand.

Contact Bayleys Real Estate

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Financial Markets Authority: Issues warning to Sharesies for AML/CFT breaches

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has issued a formal warning to Sharesies Limited and Sharesies Nominee Limited for failing to have sufficient anti-money laundering procedures, policies, and controls in place... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>



The NZ Initiative: Knee-jerk political reactions unhelpful
A review of last week’s blackout by Carl Hansen, the former Chief Executive of the Electricity Authority (EA), argues for a sober and careful analysis of why 35,000 consumers lost power for up to two hours on 9 August... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 