Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Ambit Launches Conversational AI Platform in AWS Marketplace

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 1:56 pm
Press Release: Ambit

Ambit Launches Conversational AI Platform in AWS Marketplace, Enabling More Businesses to Deploy an AI Chatbot

Today, Ambit, an Auckland-based conversational artificial intelligence (AI) company, announced the availability of Ambit Edge in Amazon Web Services (AWS) Marketplace.

Ambit Edge, an easy to use, intent-based, enterprise-grade digital employee that provides on-brand, 24/7 customer support will be available to businesses in Australia and New Zealand as Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) in AWS Marketplace, a digital catalogue with thousands of software listings from independent software vendors that make it easy to find, test, buy, and deploy software that runs on AWS.

Available as a monthly subscription for US$990, Ambit Edge helps companies with 10 to 50 employees answer the most common customer service enquiries, even outside regular contact centre operating hours.

“Today, consumers expect all brands, regardless of size, to respond with little or no delay. Offering Ambit Edge on subscription makes conversational AI achievable for businesses wanting to increase revenue and improve service levels while managing the cost to serve,” says Tim Warren, CEO of Ambit.

Conversational AI allows machines to understand, plan, and respond to human queries in natural languages more fluently than traditional chatbots which have limited abilities. Pre-trained on thousands of industry-specific customer support questions, or ‘intents’, Ambit Edge can guide 50,000 chats per month, including up to 30 different conversation steps.

“Making Ambit Edge available in AWS Marketplace is part of our ecosystem strategy to scale up our distribution channels, adding new learning opportunities to our AI platform. We expect Ambit Edge will appeal to businesses who already have web and social chat, which want the ability to automate and still seamlessly hand off customers to human agents when it makes sense,” says Tim Warren.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ambit on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 