Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

VidApp raises over $1.8M

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 3:12 pm
Press Release: VidApp

VidApp raises over $1.8M to become the leading app solution for fitness and wellness influencers.

VidApp, the app development platform for the yoga, fitness and wellbeing industry, has raised $1.88M as it seeks to become the world-leader in creating mobile apps for the burgeoning influencer community. The raise was led by Icehouse Ventures and other investors include Arc Angels, NZ Growth Capital Partners and Enterprise Angels, and also Brendon Buchard, a world leading high-performance coach and personal development trainer whose own videos have attracted 300M views.

VidApp’s mobile and TV streaming apps are designed to be affordable, customisable and quick to set up by wellness experts and influencers who sell their workouts and other video content to consumers through monthly subscriptions.The online wellbeing industry flourished during COVID-19 and over 200,000 end-users now watch video workouts and classes thanks to an app produced by the VidApp platform.

50-75% of US adults use a mobile device to help with their fitness and nutrition, and with VidApp’s integrations for major video hosting and membership platforms, influencers are able to capitalize on this to monetize their audience and create scalable, recurring revenue.

Chris Sharpe, CEO of Yoga with Adriene, the world’s largest online yoga teacher with 10 million YouTube subscribers, and advisor to VidApp, says “Customized mobile and TV apps are critical to any creator or company in the online video space. Partnering with VidApp has allowed us to easily create flexible, high quality apps that provide an immersive experience for our members and it means we can compete with much bigger companies. After years of struggling with different solutions, thanks to VidApp, we finally have beautiful apps that our members love and that we are incredibly proud of.”

The number of fitness influencers worldwide is forecast to reach half a million by 2025 and the capital raised will allow VidApp to go after this market, as well as partnerships with global e-learning and video distribution platforms.

“Our platform is now proven in global key markets such as the US and we are positioned to provide the technology to power world-leading clients into the next evolution of at-home yoga and fitness,” says Dave Hancock, CEO of VidApp.

Originally established by Dave Hancock and Hannah Curd, Rory Hancock joined when the team entered Icehouse Ventures’ Flux accelerator program in 2017. VidApp now employs 20 people full-time, almost tripling staff over the past 12 months.

Robbie Paul, CEO of Icehouse Ventures, says “Among the reasons we love VidApp is that they deliver a better experience for both fitness instructors and their customers. Demand from two audiences will drive VidApp’s growth flywheel. Dave, Hannah and Rory have executed well since we invested in 2017 so it was an easy choice to invest again.”

Find out more:

https://vidapp.com

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from VidApp on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 