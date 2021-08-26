VidApp raises over $1.8M

VidApp raises over $1.8M to become the leading app solution for fitness and wellness influencers.

VidApp, the app development platform for the yoga, fitness and wellbeing industry, has raised $1.88M as it seeks to become the world-leader in creating mobile apps for the burgeoning influencer community. The raise was led by Icehouse Ventures and other investors include Arc Angels, NZ Growth Capital Partners and Enterprise Angels, and also Brendon Buchard, a world leading high-performance coach and personal development trainer whose own videos have attracted 300M views.

VidApp’s mobile and TV streaming apps are designed to be affordable, customisable and quick to set up by wellness experts and influencers who sell their workouts and other video content to consumers through monthly subscriptions.The online wellbeing industry flourished during COVID-19 and over 200,000 end-users now watch video workouts and classes thanks to an app produced by the VidApp platform.

50-75% of US adults use a mobile device to help with their fitness and nutrition, and with VidApp’s integrations for major video hosting and membership platforms, influencers are able to capitalize on this to monetize their audience and create scalable, recurring revenue.

Chris Sharpe, CEO of Yoga with Adriene, the world’s largest online yoga teacher with 10 million YouTube subscribers, and advisor to VidApp, says “Customized mobile and TV apps are critical to any creator or company in the online video space. Partnering with VidApp has allowed us to easily create flexible, high quality apps that provide an immersive experience for our members and it means we can compete with much bigger companies. After years of struggling with different solutions, thanks to VidApp, we finally have beautiful apps that our members love and that we are incredibly proud of.”

The number of fitness influencers worldwide is forecast to reach half a million by 2025 and the capital raised will allow VidApp to go after this market, as well as partnerships with global e-learning and video distribution platforms.

“Our platform is now proven in global key markets such as the US and we are positioned to provide the technology to power world-leading clients into the next evolution of at-home yoga and fitness,” says Dave Hancock, CEO of VidApp.

Originally established by Dave Hancock and Hannah Curd, Rory Hancock joined when the team entered Icehouse Ventures’ Flux accelerator program in 2017. VidApp now employs 20 people full-time, almost tripling staff over the past 12 months.

Robbie Paul, CEO of Icehouse Ventures, says “Among the reasons we love VidApp is that they deliver a better experience for both fitness instructors and their customers. Demand from two audiences will drive VidApp’s growth flywheel. Dave, Hannah and Rory have executed well since we invested in 2017 so it was an easy choice to invest again.”

