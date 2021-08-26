Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MaxCap Grp Provides NZ$100M Land Facility To MADE GroupMaster-planned Development On Prime Site In Hamilton City Region

Thursday, 26 August 2021, 7:25 pm
Press Release: MaxCap Group

MaxCap Group, one of Australasia’s largest real estate financiers, has today announced it is providing a first mortgage land facility to Made Group (MADE) to acquire a site in Hamilton City region.

The 122 hectare greenfield site at Rotokauri will be developed into circa 1,800 homes, with a primary school, sports park and neighbourhood centre. Works are expected to commence on site in early 2022, and the whole development is expected to take seven years to complete. The Base shopping centre is approximately 2.5 kms to the east and Hamilton CBD is approximately 13 kms to the south-east.

The project sponsor MADE Group is a privately-owned property group with an established and successful track record in developing land. Over the past four years they have master-planned and are currently delivering 3,000 lots as part of their flagship “Auranga” project in Drury. To date 1,000 lots have been completed and 100 per cent of those have been pre-sold.

Median residential house prices in Hamilton City have increased by 41% since August 2018. Particularly buoyant market conditions have been evident over the previous 12 months. Made Group has committed to at least 150 affordable champion homes in this development.

Mr Charles Ma, MADE founder and managing director, said “MADE is focused on enabling New Zealanders to inherit a better way of living together, one new township at a time. Rotokauri North, Hamilton is a natural extension from our flagship Auranga project at Drury West, the Southern gateway of Auckland, book ending our nation’s strategic future growth corridor. We have taken a holistic approach in developing our new townships that will result in a better inheritance for New Zealand. We are grateful for MaxCap’s belief in what MADE does by supporting us in this defining project.”

Commenting on the project MaxCap Co-Founder Brae Sokolski said “We are pleased to be able to assist MADE Group with this significant project, which will help bring forward the delivery of much needed supply of affordable housing for the growing Hamilton area.”

“We have a long-term commitment to New Zealand and we are keen to grow our book and support the real estate market. Whilst MaxCap has forged its reputation as the Australia’s preeminent real estate lender we see our business as being a true Australia and New Zealand platform. New Zealand remains a critical part of our strategic growth agenda. This large-scale, complex transaction is indicative of the unique value that MaxCap can deliver to New Zealand property developers.”

On completion the total Gross Realisable Value of the land and housing project is expected to be NZ$800M - $1bn. Approximately 2000 plus jobs will be created for the duration of the land and housing development.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from MaxCap Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 