Bell Gully wins two awards at ITR Asia-Pacific Tax Awards

Friday, 27 August 2021, 9:48 am
Press Release: Bell Gully

Bell Gully is thrilled to have won two awards at the ITR Asia-Pacific Tax Awards 2021 held overnight - New Zealand Tax Disputes Firm of the Year and Impact Deal of the Year.

Tax disputes and litigation continue to be a standout feature of our tax team’s workflow, with this award highlighting Bell Gully’s expertise in this space. The firm is at the forefront of this work in terms of both the number of appointments and the significance of our dispute work, which is affecting a large number of multinationals engaged in this jurisdiction.

It was also fantastic to receive the Impact Deal of the Year award for advising Resolution Life on the New Zealand aspects of its acquisition of AMP's wealth protection and mature businesses for approximately AU$3 billion. This significant transaction featured a number of complex tax structuring components, which required the Bell Gully team, led by partner Graham Murray, to advise closely with Resolution’s main Australian tax counsel, King & Wood Mallesons.

Tax department leader Graham Murray: “These awards are testament to the hard work and commitment of the entire Bell Gully tax team. With the tax landscape both in New Zealand and around the world continuing to evolve, we are focussed on ensuring our clients have access to the best advice possible.”

Earlier this year, ITR World Tax 2021 awarded Bell Gully's tax practice a top-tier ranking, for the 18th consecutive year. Bell Gully is also the only New Zealand law firm to be ranked Tier 1 in ITR's World Transfer Pricing 2021.

