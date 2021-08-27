Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Jason Hungerford Appointed Director At BCITO

Friday, 27 August 2021, 11:02 am
Press Release: BCITO

Jason Hungerford Appointed Director Of BCITO Business Division Of Te Pūkenga

Building and Construction Industry Training Organisation (BCITO) Chief Financial Officer, Jason Hungerford has been appointed Director of the BCITO Business Division of Te Pūkenga subsidiary - Work Based Learning Ltd (WBL).

BCITO Chair Mike King welcomed Jason's appointment. He said, “In this time of change, the Board is pleased to appoint Jason to this role and deliver continuity of leadership to the BCITO team. In a very strong group of candidates, Jason stood out for his wealth of financial and operational experience as well as his commercial ability."

Mr Hungerford said, "This is a fantastic opportunity to help influence the future of vocational education, while continuing to support our industries, employers and learners through a period of record growth. I feel extremely privileged and proud to lead BCITO as a Business Division in its new home, Te Pūkenga WBL. It’s an exciting time for BCITO and the wider vocational education sector."

Prior to joining BCITO Mr Hungerford held leadership roles with Vodafone, KiwiRail and Bathurst Resources and worked for a leading cement producer and building products supplier in the UK.

Incoming Chief Executive of Te Pūkenga WBL, Toby Beaglehole also welcomed the appointment. Mr Beaglehole said, "Jason's appointment is a key milestone in the seamless transition of BCITO into WBL. It is good to have someone with such a deep understanding of the wairua of BCITO leading this important mahi. The future of vocational training in this sector is in good hands.”

Mr Hungerford will take up the role on 4 October 2021, in line with BCITO’s transition to WBL.

Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Limited is a subsidiary of Te Pūkenga. Once fully established, Te Pūkenga will be New Zealand’s largest tertiary provider and the 35th largest globally and it is expected that 60 percent of Te Pūkenga learners will be work-based.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from BCITO on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 