Boomi AtomSphere Delivers 410% ROI

Friday, 27 August 2021, 12:40 pm
Press Release: Boomi

Boomi AtomSphere Delivers 410% ROI According To Total Economic Impact Study

Independent Study Shows Boomi Reduces Integration Development Times by 65%; Delivers Payback in Less Than Six Months

Boomi™, leading provider of cloud-native integration platform as a service (iPaaS), today announced the findings of The Total Economic Impact™ Of The Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform, August 2021, a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Boomi. The study revealed that the Boomi AtomSphere Platform delivered a 410% return on investment (ROI) over a three-year period, with the platform paying for itself in less than six months. The study also highlighted Boomi’s open and neutral platform reduced integration development times by 65% an increased efficiency value of more than $3.7 million enabling businesses to connect data, applications, devices, and people in hours or days instead of weeks or months.

According to Forrester, enterprise organisations struggle with a number of challenges including complex, on-premises legacy integration platforms; siloed and underutilised data; manual processes for capturing and synchronising data that strain IT resources; and security compliance gaps caused by the sharing of data with vendors, partners, and customers.

“The Boomi AtomSphere Platform provides a low-code, cloud-native iPaaS that helps organisations break down information silos, automate workflows, secure real-time access to data across applications and business partners, while providing data analysis and management capabilities,” the Forrester study stated.[1] “For organisations that need to rapidly tie data and applications into a unified customer experience, Boomi provides an iPaaS with runtime deployment options that meet their on-premises and hybrid connectivity needs while helping to optimise customer experience and business operations.”

To better understand the benefits, costs, and risks associated with investing in the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, Forrester interviewed six Boomi customers and aggregated their experiences and results into a single composite example organisation. The study found that, overall, AtomSphere users were able to simplify and reduce the cost of developing, testing, deploying, and maintaining application and data interfaces.

Additional benefits the study found include:

· $3.2 million in gross profit unlocked through additional revenue streams – Using the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, organisations unlocked opportunities for additional revenue streams and innovation. Improved business operations and improved data exchanges with partners led to accelerated business processes, more seamless user experiences, and incremental revenue.

· $2.3 million in savings by retiring previous integration solutions – Prior to using Boomi, organisations used on-premises middleware tools that required extensive maintenance. As the organisations replaced their legacy tools with the Boomi AtomSphere Platform, they realised significant savings on license fees, infrastructure costs, and ongoing maintenance.

· $2.7 million value gained through increased data analyst productivity and faster data discovery – The fully managed Data Catalog and Preparation service bridged the needs between the data group and internal analysts, enabling them to access data that previously was siloed and only available to the data group. Line-of-business users gained easy and intuitive access to business metadata and corresponding intellectual capital that feed into the analytics they perform to serve the business.

· Enabling citizen developers across the organisation for self-service integration projects The ability to easily create integrations between data sources dispersed across the organisation allowed hundreds of non-IT users to create integrated experiences and accelerate critical business processes without the help of IT. This capability enables IT professionals to be more productive while expanding development tasks to non-IT roles. non-IT personas

“Organisations are looking to implement effective, long-term resilience strategies, but ultimately, they can’t execute on these modernisation initiatives blindly,” said Nathan Gower, Managing Director A/NZ at Boomi “We work with industries and organisations that each face a unique set of challenges – from financial services through to energy and construction – but the common symptom inhibiting their business objectives are the data silos hiding in their IT environments. Forrester’s latest global report echoes this sentiment, and here in Australia, decision makers alike need an accurate, real-time view of what’s happening in the business to unlock innovation and ensure compliance, and that stems from connected data.”

Additional Resources

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything with our cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi’s integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 15,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi’s vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes.

For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com.

© 2021 Boomi Inc., Boomi, the ‘B’ logo, Atom, Boomiverse, AtomSphere, and Molecule are trademarks of Boomi Inc., or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

