Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ Branch Opening Hours In COVID-19 Alert Level Three And Four

Saturday, 28 August 2021, 1:26 pm
Press Release: BNZ

With Auckland and Northland remaining in COVID-19 Alert Level Four and the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand moving to COVID-19 Alert Level Three on Tuesday 31 August, the way BNZ branches and Partners Centres are operating has changed.

The following branches will be open on Tuesday 31 August, 10am – 2pm:

Auckland and Northland

  • Newmarket
  • Link Drive
  • Botany
  • Manukau
  • Pukekohe
  • New Lynn
  • Whāngarei

Central North Island

  • Cambridge
  • Frankton
  • Gisborne
  • Hastings
  • Levin
  • New Plymouth
  • Palmerston North - Terrace End
  • Rotorua
  • Tauranga - Cameron Road
  • Whakatane
  • Whanganui

Wellington and South Island:

  • Alexandra
  • Ashburton
  • Greymouth
  • Kilbirnie
  • Lower Hutt
  • Nelson
  • Papanui
  • Riccarton
  • Timaru
  • Waikanae
  • Wanaka
  • Willis Street

Further operating hours will be advised on Tuesday 31 August.

Opening hours are subject to change and customers should check the BNZ website or contact BNZ before they go to the branch.

There will be strict physical distancing measures in place and controlled entry in line with government guidelines, and all BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.

Customers are strongly encouraged to wear a mask and will be required to check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app.

To support physical distancing requirements and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, only the following limited services will be available in-branch:

  • Withdrawing or depositing cash for personal customers who can’t self-serve at a Smart ATM.
  • Setting up or changing your PIN.
  • Setting up Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards.
  • Setting up mobile banking.

Customers are advised to not use our branches if:

  • They, or a member of their household, have been at a location of interest, or have been told by the Ministry of Health or Healthline to self-isolate
  • They are waiting on COVID-19 test results
  • They are feeling unwell or have any flu-like symptoms.

BNZ encourages customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of visiting a branch if possible. The contact centres are open and online, and the dedicated over 70s line remains available.

All Partners Centres will remain closed until COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

© Scoop Media

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

Contact Bank of New Zealand

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 