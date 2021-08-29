Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Foodstuffs (South Island) Community Trust Gives Emergency Boost To Foodbank Partners

Sunday, 29 August 2021, 4:31 pm
Press Release: Foodstuffs NZ

The latest Covid-19 restrictions has seen it getting increasingly tough for many New Zealanders and, as a result, foodbanks have seen an exponential surge in demand putting strain on their resources.

In response, Foodstuffs (South Island) Community Trust has pledged $100,000 of immediate product support to their foodbank partners across South Island. Amongst the recipients are Christchurch City Mission, who received an emergency delivery of essential groceries direct from the Foodstuffs South Island’s Distribution Centre in Hornby.

The emergency funding application was made to the Foodstuffs (South Island) Community Trust by Foodstuffs South Island CEO Steve Anderson, following a call with Christchurch City Mission to advise they were struggling to cope with the uptick in demand for the Mission’s foodbank service.

Christchurch City Missioner Matthew Mark said the organisation had never experienced the level of demand they are currently seeing. “In one day alone last week, we fed nearly 450 people. The hardship the current lockdown is causing is on an extraordinary scale and it was looking like we were going to completely run out of many essentials like canned goods and toilet paper.

“Nearly 50,000 people are supported by our foodbank across the region and we must continue to provide the much-needed food and essentials to people who are being hit so hard by COVID-19.

“We are immensely grateful for the quick and generous support we have received from Foodstuffs South Island and Foodstuffs (South Island) Community Trust. Their emergency delivery and continued support means we’re able to continue to provide this much needed help.”

Foodstuffs (South Island) Community Trust, which was established in 2007, responded to the initial COVID-19 crisis by raising funds from its members and teams across the South Island. The co-operative has promised to be Here for NZ to ensure New Zealanders have access to healthy and affordable food and to support those organisations working in the community to combat food insecurity.

“The call laid bare the dire situation foodbanks are currently facing,” says CEO of Foodstuffs South Island Steve Anderson “They are a vital service in our communities and are providing much needed help to those most affected by lockdown. We are fortunate to be in a position to offer practical and financial support to ensure our foodbank partners can continue to meet the increasing demand for their services and provide a lifeline for many South Islanders

“COVID-19 has once again highlighted the inequities some of our communities are facing. We are part of nearly every community in the South Island and our owners see first-hand the very real challenges facing New Zealanders every day. The co-operative is living and breathing its promise to be ‘Here for NZ’ in every community we serve. The Foodstuffs (South Island) Community Trust, is just one example of the many ways we are reaching out and supporting those who need our help.”

