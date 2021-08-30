Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading



Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category.

The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service.

Shares have become an established investment option, particularly among New Zealand’s younger generations. This reflects disenchantment with the property market, with house prices increasing dramatically over the last few years. More than a quarter of respondents say they “recently decided to invest in shares rather than property,” with the figure rising to just over 30% for those in their 40s.

Jose George, Canstar’s General Manager, said the rise in trading among younger generations was unsurprising, given New Zealand’s changing social and economic dynamics. “Young Kiwis want to make their money grow, but property investing is now out of reach for many.

“The rise of platforms like Sharesies has enabled New Zealanders to invest for just a few dollars, and with a few clicks online or through an app,” Mr George says. “Historically, share markets have offered very good returns. The key is investing for the long-term rather than reacting to ups and downs.”

Sonya Williams, co-founder and co-CEO, is thrilled with the award. “Right from when we started, putting the customer at the heart of what we do has always been a big focus for Sharesies, it’s really great to hear our customers feel this too.”

“We’ve always strived to make investing more accessible and engaging so more people have opportunities to grow their wealth. It’s also great to see 30% of respondents saying they’re investing in New Zealand companies to support the domestic economy, especially in these challenging times!” she says.



The survey respondents needed to have an online share trading account, and have traded in the last 12 months.



