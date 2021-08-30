Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vodafone offers best mobile network in the Manawatu region

Monday, 30 August 2021, 12:38 pm
Press Release: Vodafone

Independent tests show Vodafone offers customers the best mobile network in the Manawatū region, scoring the highest on data performance and voice calls

umlaut audit report from August 2021 shows the Vodafone network is more than 3 x faster than any other mobile operator in the Manawatū region, also providing clearer calls with faster connections, and the largest 5G footprint

Following significant investment in the Manawatū region, as the first of a nationwide program of mobile network upgrades, independent testing conducted by the global leader in mobile benchmarking umlaut shows Vodafone is the leading mobile provider in Manawatū for voice calls and data performance, outperforming both Spark and 2degrees.

Vodafone scored 713 points out of 1000 in the overall mobile network score for the Central North Island region, compared to 2degrees achieving 654 points and Spark on 500.

Furthermore, the Vodafone network is more than three times faster than any other mobile operator in the Manawatū region, meaning Vodafone customers get the fastest mobile downloads. Umlaut speedtests show Vodafone offers average mobile download speeds of 196 Mbps across Manawatū, compared with Spark offering 52Mbps and 2degrees with 41Mbps.

Thaigan Govender, Head of Mobile Access Networks, Vodafone NZ, says: “Vodafone customers in the Manawatū region should notice a massive uplift in terms of the speeds and quality of calls since we invested millions of dollars into our digital infrastructure in the region over the past year.

“We now offer mobile customers the best network in terms of data performance and voice calls, the fastest downloads, and the largest 5G footprint by far. Our own calculations show we have the largest 5G network in Aotearoa, and it’s great to see umlaut testing shows that our 5G network is available in almost 50% of the Manawatū region!”

Umlaut drivetests show that Vodafone offers customers a faster call setup time in the Manawatū region, averaging 3 seconds to connect to a voice call compared with 2degrees taking 6.6 seconds and Spark taking 4.6 seconds.

Vodafone also provides customers with clearer calls in the region, with voice calling speech quality scores of 3.4 out of 5, compared with Spark and 2degrees both with 3.1.

“Manawatū is the first region where we’ve completed mobile network upgrades, but we’re currently upgrading our digital infrastructure in parts of the Bay of Plenty, Taranaki and Invercargill, and we’ll eventually work our way around all of the country. We’re hoping to achieve similar results in other parts of Aotearoa NZ to ensure we offer remarkable technology solutions to help Kiwi businesses and consumers thrive. It’s proving even more important now, during the global pandemic, as New Zealanders turn to mobile technology to continue to work, live and play remotely.”

Mobile network results in the region of Manawatū are based on an audit report conducted by independent third-party umlaut based on drive test data collected in August 2021. Full details can be found at: https://www.umlaut.com/uploads/documents/Reports-Certificates/2021_umlaut_new_zealand_manawatu_AuditReport.pdf

5G is live in parts of the Manawatū with a 5G plan and a 5G device from Vodafone or Noel Leeming. For more information about Vodafone services, please visit www.vodafone.co.nz/5G.



© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Vodafone on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 