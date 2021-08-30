Aramex expecting parcel backlog in alert level 3

As the country remains at home under alert level 4 due to the Covid-19 Delta outbreak, courier company Aramex (formerly Fastway Couriers) is preparing to face significant pressure to continue to meet the ever-increasing demands of online shopping and parcel deliveries.

While they are still able to operate within the current restrictions, employing additional processes such as social distancing, split teams and contactless deliveries, the increase in demand of essential items and excess time required for the pick-up and delivery of items under alert level 4 has put extra strain on the busy courier provider.

“None of us were expecting this snap lockdown and we applaud the government for quickly and concisely communicating which New Zealand businesses can operate at alert level 4 and how they go about doing so, as well undertaking a more flexible approach to keep more businesses in operation,” said Scott.

“We are however mindful these rules are causing delays in the network so are ensuring our customers are aware of this through added layers of communications. We are also ensuring we have the additional workforce ready in anticipation of the alert level changes, which includes extra staff and utilisation of the Blu Couriers service.

“Last year’s level 4 lockdown saw our network develop solid business continuity plans which have made transitions across alert levels a lot smoother as we know what we are dealing with and how to manage the best we can.”

With Kiwis eagerly awaiting a change in alert levels, Aramex is expecting a massive influx in orders as non-essential businesses who have continued to sell online for distribution in alert level 3.

Last year, Aramex saw pick-up volumes increase more than 150% when New Zealand went from alert level 4 to alert level 3 and Aramex New Zealand CEO Scott Jenyns says they are anticipating much greater numbers this time around due to the improved clarity from government on who and how people can do business, particularly within the small-business sector.

Helping share the load and reach customers across New Zealand is Blu Couriers, powered by the Aramex network, a parcel delivery service that was formally introduced to Kiwis during last year’s first lockdown. Dubbed the Uber of parcels, Blu Couriers allows people working flexible hours to carry out residential deliveries, while courier companies can focus on businesses.

As well as providing employment opportunities to those who are not able to work under alert level 3 or 4, Blu Couriers offers complete flexibility with drivers able to deliver as much or as little as they like, with many university students, those nearing retirement and parents returning to the workforce jumping on board the service.

Jacques Tredoux started with Blu Couriers in November 2018 after moving from South Africa with his wife and son. Working within the Auckland region from the Aramex Auckland depot in Penrose, he says Blu Couriers provides flexibility and choice to work around his family life.

“Blu Couriers allows me to work around my son’s school drop off and pick up. A typical day starts with collecting parcels from the Penrose depot at 9am, which can see me travel anywhere from Henderson to East Tamaki. The parcels are sorted into bays based on delivery location, which helps plan routes and manage travel time. I typically deliver 20 parcels an hour working in a particular bay, or if stretched across a few it’s around 15,” said Jacques.

“I like the fact I can choose when I work, as well as where I work, based on what parcels I decide to deliver. Blu Couriers has really made me get to know Auckland central very well, so I can work in any given area – basically the whole of central Auckland – while choosing not to work in particular regions, like the CBD, avoiding parking and roadwork issues.

“Working Monday to Friday, I find you have regular clients and get to know them. I like that it’s not just a drop and run service. Each day you meet people who are genuinely happy to receive their parcel and it’s nice to know you’ve made someone’s weekend by delivering the dress they’re going to wear to a party, or providing a birthday present on behalf of someone that can’t be there to deliver it themselves – especially during these harder times.”

Due to their ability to quickly increase resourcing last year and their commitment to offering a consistent, economical and reliable courier service, Aramex has this week been awarded Canstar’s Most Satisfied Customers Award for Courier Services, earning a prestigious five-star rating for Overall Satisfaction. Aramex also received the five-star rating across other satisfaction variables surveyed, including but not limited to tracking services, value for money, problem resolution and booking process.

“We are delighted to have been recognised by Canstar Blue for our commitment to customer service. It’s really great recognition of our incredible franchise owners and employees across the New Zealand network who have all been working tirelessly to deliver goods to Kiwis,” added Scott.

To find out more about Aramex New Zealand and the Blu Courier parcel delivery service, visit www.blucouriers.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

