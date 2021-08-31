New CEO To Drive Customer Centric Solutions And Business Growth In NZ

Rauland New Zealand (Rauland), one of New Zealand’s leading healthcare technology providers has appointed Cameron Burt as Chief Executive Officer to lead the company for its next phase of local and international growth.

Cameron has over 22 years’ experience in driving sales and innovation in healthcare and information technology. He has held senior executive positions in the Asia Pacific and Middle East regions for NASDAQ listed company, Cerner Corporation.

Steve Gomes, Executive Director at Rauland New Zealand comments, “Cameron’s appointment will help Rauland further solidify our position as one of the leading providers of innovative technology solutions in the healthcare industry.

“He has in-depth experience working with health departments and healthcare organisations on large scale and complex programs, both in New Zealand and overseas. Cameron is a highly motivated and results-orientated executive with a successful track record in strategic and operational leadership. I look forward to working closely with him as he settles into the business.”

Cameron Burt comments, “For 29 years in New Zealand and Australia, Rauland has utilised best of breed technologies from New Zealand, America, Germany, France and Israel to deliver solutions that improve the quality, safety and efficiency of care. The company’s commitment to delivering excellent clinical outcomes for customers through innovative, integrated solutions and expansion into new market segments, make this an exciting time to lead such a progressive company.”

Cameron holds a Bachelor of Physiotherapy Degree from The University of Melbourne.

Rauland provides cutting-edge solutions to a wide range of healthcare departments and organisations, some of which include Auckland Starship, Auckland; Christchurch Women’s Hospital, Christchurch; Mercy Hospital, Dunedin; Taranaki Base Hospital, Taranaki and Waipapa Hospital, Christchurch.

Media contact: Natasha McGuire, Red Leopard PR, Phone: 04000 90553.

About Rauland New Zealand

With over 150 staff across six locations in two countries, the Rauland New Zealand and Australia team has been innovating in healthcare for more than 29 years. Today, with a new perspective on care, Concentric Care is leading healthcare providers into the future with a single platform for transformation. Concentric Care is a platform built for acute and aged care providers, providing a vantage point on clinical and care outcomes that enables clinicians and carers to communicate, connect and care.

© Scoop Media

