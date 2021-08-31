Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Massive surge in real estate crowdfunding during lockdown

Tuesday, 31 August 2021, 11:04 am
Press Release: Opoly


During lockdown, Opoly, a real estate crowdfunding platform has seen a surge in investor appetite for buying shares into property that they are offering up to the general public.

Opoly has launched a new equity crowdfunding platform inviting everyday kiwi’s to co-purchase an Oamaru section for $105,000.

By investing a minimum of $100, members of the public will become co-owners of the piece of land. They will have a share relative to their investment and will hope to see capital growth in three year’s time when forecasted suburban growth is achieved.

The concept is called ‘blockified property’ and is the brainchild of Opoly Founder, Felix Watkins.

“We are excited to make land investing accessible and possible for all Kiwis, regardless of their wealth status”, says Mr Watkins. “Unlike many other asset classes, land is tangible, and with this current climate, it is hard to see land going down, as population grows into the future,” explained Watkins.

PledgeMe CEO, Dr Claire McGowan, is interested to see how New Zealanders respond to the offer.

“Successful capital-raising for a community-owned property is not new to the PledgeMe platform”, says McGowan. “Collett’s Corner in Lyttelton raised $1.6 million from over 600 investors on PledgeMe. We’re excited to see Opoly’s crowd rally around them, too.”

The property is located at Lot 33 Ashburn Street in Oamaru.

Opoly is offering 1,050 shares at NZ$100 per share, which represents 100% of the company. The minimum pledge is $100. The equity crowdfunding campaign launched publicly on 18 August at 12:00 pm NZDT.

You can find the campaign and information memorandum here: https://opoly.co.nz/properties

Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>



CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

