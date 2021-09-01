Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Oceanagold Announces Resumption Of New Zealand Operations

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 6:36 am
Press Release: OceanaGold

(BRISBANE) OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (ASX: OGC) (the “Company”) confirms that Macraes and Waihi recommenced operations at 11.59 pm Tuesday, August 31 (New Zealand Standard Time) following the New Zealand Government’s downgrade of the country’s COVID-19 Alert Level from Level Four to Level Three for all of New Zealand with the exception of Auckland and Northland. 

Michael Holmes, President and CEO of OceanaGold said, “We are pleased with the restart of operations at Macraes and Waihi following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions. We have operated responsibly in New Zealand for over 30 years and will continue to work in partnership with the Government to contain the spread of COVID-19. Our operations have strict health and safety protocols in place to safeguard the wellbeing of our workforce as we continue our legacy of providing meaningful socio-economic benefit to the local communities.”

The Company is resuming mine production, processing, and exploration activities at Macraes and Waihi, while adhering to strict public health protocols, including enhanced PPE, strict physical distancing, staggered shifts, and consideration for immune compromised employees. These restrictions along with the recent twoweek shutdown is expected to result in an approximate decrease of 4,000 to 5,000 ounces of gold production from each New Zealand operation in 2021. 

Michael Holmes went on to say, “We will continue to manage the risks associated with the COVID-19 virus with the health and safety of our workforce being paramount. We will continue to keep the market apprised of any COVID-19 impact to our business for which we are well prepared for. Over the course of the remaining months, we will continue to look for opportunities to make up for the decrease in production as a result of the COVID-19 impacts.”

