Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Genshin Impact Viewership On Twitch Up By 57% From June 2021- July 2021

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 6:41 am
Press Release: Safe Betting Sites

Genshin Impact was one of the biggest games to come out in 2020 and continues to enjoy sustained success evidenced by its strong viewership on video game streaming platform, Twitch. According to data presented by Safe Betting Sites, the number of hours watched of Genshin Impact on Twitch increased by 57% MoM from June – July 2021; 16.8M hours watched in July 2021.

Genshin Impact Almost 17M Hours Watched On Twitch In July 2021

Genshin Impact was launched in September 2020 and soon became one of the year’s strongest games. The role-playing game became one of the fastest mobile gaming apps to generate $100M in player spending, reaching the milestone just 13 days after launch. Genshin’s strong performance continued for the rest of 2020 and into the first half of 2021 and achieved another impressive record along the way.

As of March 2021, Genshin Impact had become the fastest mobile game app to generate $1B in player spending after reaching the milestone in just 6 months after its release. Genshin is also a popular game among streamers and viewers. In July 2021, an estimated 16.8M hours of the Genshin Impact was watched on streaming platform Twitch, after experiencing a 57% increase from June’s viewership.

In terms of concurrent viewers, Genshin Impact averaged an impressive 22.6K concurrent viewers for the month of July after a 52.4% increase from June’s viewership. July 2021 also saw Genshin Impact record its highest number of peak viewers at an incredible 515K which was surpassed immediately in August when Genshin Impact recorded 605K peak viewers.

Genshin Impact Popular On Both Android And IOS

Genshin Impact was the third highest-grossing mobile game in H1 2021 with $576.32M in player spending in the first half of the year and is popular on both iOS and Android. Early on in Genshin Impact’s history, the game was more popular among Android users than iOS, with a majority of app users from Google’s OS and not Apple’s. Since then iOS has caught up with Android and now has more users per month than its counterpart. In June 2021, Genshin Impact had 2.67M Monthly Active Users (MAU) compared to just 1.97M MAUs for Android.

In July 2021, Genshin Impact was the fourth leading gaming app in terms of revenue in the Google Play Store with $39.28M in revenue. On iOS Genshin was the 9th leading gaming app on the Apple App Store with a total of $14.48M in revenue.

Rex Pascual, eSports editor at Safe Betting Sites, commented:

“Genshin Impact was one of the strongest games to launch in 2020, and its sustained strong performance led to broken records along the way. Expect this open-world adventure to remain on top of gaming charts for years to come.”

You can read more about the story with more statistics and information at: https://www.safebettingsites.com/2021/08/31/genshin-impact-viewership-on-twitch-up-by-57-from-june-2021-july-2021/

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Safe Betting Sites on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>



CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 