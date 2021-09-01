Flexxon Named Finalist in Black Unicorn Awards for 2021

SINGAPORE, AUGUST 2, 2021 – Flexxon, the cybersecurity industry’s leading provider of X-PHY® AI Embedded Cyber Secure SSD, today announced that it has been named a finalist in the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021.

Flexxon competed against many of the industry’s leading providers of cybersecurity products and services for this prestigious award. The term “Black Unicorn” signifies a cybersecurity company that has the potential to reach a $1 billion dollar market value as determined by private or public investment (Source: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unicorn_(finance)) and these awards showcase those companies with this kind of incredible potential in the cybersecurity marketplace.

“It’s exciting to see Flexxon has been named a finalist among other cybersecurity industry leaders in our third annual Black Unicorn awards,” said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of www.allegiscyber.com, David DeWalt of www.nightdragon.com, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of www.cyberdefensemediagroup.com.

“We believe Flexxon will prove it has the potential to win this annual award because of our management team’s track record, our innovative cybersecurity offering, market adoption and the huge ‘green field’ opportunity in front of us in a multi-billion dollar addressable marketplace,” said Camellia Chan.

About Flexxon

Flexxon is the leading brand to design, manufacture, and retail industrial NAND flash storage and memory devices. Our key emphasis is to provide top-notch memory solutions ensuring the highest level of data security. We have a range of versatile compact memory storage solutions to serve every sector; specifically, the CYBERSECURITY, INDUSTRIAL, MEDICAL & AUTOMOTIVE (CIMA) applications.

Our knowledge and expertise in NAND technology spurred us to develop new cybersecurity solutions, including our latest innovation, X-PHY® AI embedded cyber-secure SSD which has cybersecurity capabilities embedded at the firmware level. This world’s first cybersecurity solution certifies as the last layer of defense against cyber threats and won the Cyber Security Agency of Singapore Award. With a vision to revolutionise technologies for good, Flexxon remains at the forefront of innovation and is dedicated to maintaining Data Integrity, Data Confidentiality, and Cybersecurity intact for individuals and organisations around the world.

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of finalists for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-finalists-2021/

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited print editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and IPEXPO conferences and our limited edition paid reprint subscribers. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group (CDMG).

