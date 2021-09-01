Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Research shows one in ten businesses vulnerable

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 9:35 am
Press Release: Kordia

 

Research shows one in ten businesses vulnerable after Covid-accelerated cloud migration

Kordia New Zealand’s specialist cloud consultancy, EMRGE, has conducted new research which provides a glimpse into the attitudes of New Zealand businesses regarding cloud migration.

The research conducted by Perceptive profiled 298 IT decision makers across New Zealand. It shows that nearly three in five businesses have implemented cloud services as a direct result of Covid-19.

Rushed cloud migrations increase vulnerability

EMRGE spokesperson Logan Ringland says a significant portion of cloud transitions were rushed, potentially leaving New Zealand organisations vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

“Our research shows more than a quarter of businesses’ Covid-19 induced cloud adoptions have been rushed. While there’s a strong likelihood some of these organisations had plans to migrate, they were greatly accelerated due to last year’s lockdowns. We also expect to see a similar trend with the current lockdown for those businesses that still haven’t migrated, but now see it as inevitable,” Ringland says.

“Furthermore, nearly one in ten businesses admitted they didn’t have proper security controls and management in place when they migrated.

“No one is safe from cybercrime. Traditionally, cyber criminals were precise with how they targeted businesses. Now they have a wider approach, casting the net far and wide to hit businesses that aren’t adequately protected.

However, there is a relatively high level of awareness of the risks faced by these organisations, with 63 percent of businesses saying they intend reviewing their implementations with a specific focus on identifying and remediating potential security flaws.

“Unfortunately, from experience we know that many business decision makers intend to review their cyber security processes but delay actually doing it. For some, it ends up costing them dearly,” Ringland says.

Cloud migrations on the cards, but budget isn’t

“Covid-19 lockdowns are a very good reason for expedited cloud adoption, but in the aftermath it’s necessary to get it right for optimal value” continues Ringland.

While two in five businesses report getting cloud advice from an external IT provider, a quarter of businesses don’t have a trusted cloud management partner to help better leverage their cloud investment.

“The reality is, moving to the cloud isn’t a set and forget exercise – it requires ongoing attention to ensure it is being used in the most optimal way. It’s important that organisations choose a cloud partner that understands all aspects of their business and can implement technical solutions that enhance the business’s operations in a secure, controlled and auditable manner.”

The research also found that six in ten businesses have a plan in place for digital transformation.

“Unfortunately, while most businesses have good intentions around digital transformation, the reality is that the support needed to do so isn’t available.

“Nearly half of businesses indicated delays due to a lack of appropriately skilled internal personnel and that budget constraints stand in the way of getting projects completed.

“This is why having a cloud partner can be incredibly useful. They can act as an extension of your team and can provide the necessary skills and expertise to deliver your digital transformation, as well as continue maintaining and strengthening the implemented architecture.”

About Kordia New Zealand

Kordia is a highly focused, specialist telecommunications, information security, cloud and media business. It has been delivering innovative and highly reliable enterprise-grade broadcast, telecommunications, cloud services, managed cyber security solutions and specialised networks for more than 60 years. It enjoys a strong presence throughout New Zealand and Australia, employing more than 800 highly skilled engineering, network operations and field technician staff, who develop networks, contract, and consult. www.kordia.co.nz

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kordia on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>



CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 