Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New stamps celebrate Lord of the Rings twenty-year anniversary, hand painted by artist Sacha Lees

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 11:37 am
Press Release: New Zealand Post

NZ Post is releasing special edition stamps and coins to celebrate the twenty-year anniversary of the first The Lord of the Rings film, The Fellowship of the Ring. 

“NZ Post was very proud to support the original film project by producing a set of stamps at the time. These sold across the globe like nothing we had ever seen before,” says NZ Post Head of Stamps and Collectables, Antony Harris.

“On the twenty-year anniversary of the first film, we are once again releasing a special edition range of The Lord of the Rings stamps, working with artist Sacha Lees, who worked on the films and on our first stamp issue twenty years ago,” says Harris.

Sacha is a highly accomplished New Zealand artist, who last year won the prestigious Adam Portraiture Award and was the 2020 New Zealand Portrait Artist of the Year.

Be it commercial or fine art, I'm driven by the process of creating – the discovery through research, the problem-solving journey to visually express complex narratives and ultimately the meditative practice in the realisation of an idea,” says artist Sacha Lees.

“Sacha has hand painted the stamp artwork, which depict favourite characters and scenes from The Fellowship of the Ring, such as Gandalf in Hobbiton, the hobbits in the Prancing Pony and Arwen rescuing Frodo, and epic scenes such as Gandalf’s battle with the Balrog and the Fellowship canoeing through the Gates of Argonath,” says Antony Harris.

“These stamps acknowledge that this iconic film is now a significant component of New Zealand history, culture and identity,” says Antony Harris.

The stamps will be available from Wednesday 1 September 2021, while additional stamp-related collectables will be released between October and December 2021.

Legal tender commemorative coins issued in partnership with the Reserve Bank of New Zealand will be available between October and December 2021.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Post on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>



CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 