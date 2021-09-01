Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vertiv to relaunch Partner Program with e-comm capabilities and more

Wednesday, 1 September 2021, 11:43 am
Press Release: Vertiv

Auckland, New Zealand [September 1, 2021] Vertiv (NYSE: VRT), a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, today announced new enhancements and additions to its Vertiv Partner Program in Asia, including Australia and New Zealand. Rolling out in Q4 of 2021, these improvements will benefit Vertiv partners through a more simplified and streamlined approach, allowing them to serve their customers better and increase profitability.

Among key programs that will be launched later this year is the Vertiv e-commerce progam, where Vertiv products, such as its uninterruptible power supply (UPS) solutions, will be made available through popular business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce platforms across the region. Early this year, Vertiv unveiled a partnership with Digi-Serv in the Philippines and it is expected to expand its e-commerce presence in other countries.

“Global lockdowns and the shift towards online shopping and purchase have opened new opportunities for us to reach more customers. Through our planned expansion in the e-commerce space, we will empower and equip our resellers and distributors to tap into this huge growth opportunity,” said Daniel Sim, senior director for channel business at Vertiv in Asia.

Apart from its e-commerce initiatives, Vertiv is also expected to roll out new programs this year including enhanced incentives programs, enablement activities, IT bundling promos, as well as marketing-related activities such as social media community management. All of these aim to prepare the partners to better sell Vertiv products to their customers.

“We’ve seen a strong demand in the channel space throughout the region as the pandemic has shifted our focus towards strengthening and enhancing the edge computing space. At Vertiv, we’ve adopted a channel-first strategy where our goal is to improve the buyer experience and ensure ease of doing business with us. We do this by equipping our valued partners with the tools to help them succeed,” added Sim.

Last year, Vertiv relaunched its Vertiv Partner Program (VPP) through a gamified Vertiv Partner Portal. Since then, it has leveraged on its experienced channel team, expansive portfolio and new tools to streamline partner interactions and accelerate growth in the channel space.

In addition, Vertiv has continuously expanded its solutions portfolio across the channel space, seeing strong demand across the healthcare, manufacturing, education, banking, as well as retail industries. New products that have been recently unveiled include the Vertiv™ SmartCabinet™ ECO, the Vertiv™ SmartRow™ 2, as well as the Vertiv™ Edge line-interactive UPS.

“Technology plays a very important role in our new normal. Vertiv and its partners are well-positioned to respond to the strong demand for IT solutions to support this increase in technology adoption and digitisation across all industries,” Sim added.

Vertiv continues to actively expand its channel footprint throughout the region. To know more, visit Partners.Vertiv.com.

