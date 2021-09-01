Grundfos SCALA1 brings intuitive water boosting to NZ Homes

Grundfos SCALA1 brings intuitive water boosting to New Zealand homes through intelligent pump control

An all-in-one booster solution designed to achieve convenience and customised control over your home water system – right from your smartphone

As homeowners increasingly look to digitalisation to make their living space easier, more comfortable and more efficient, Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technology, today announced the launch of SCALA1 in New Zealand. This innovative water booster pump offers intelligent connectivity that allows control over your home water systems, right from your smartphone.

With 86.7% of New Zealand’s total population living in urban areas, and digitalisation becoming a prevalent part of everyday life, urban homeowners are increasingly attracted to smart homes, which are integrated with digital solutions capable of anticipating and meeting their needs. These solutions will also enable them to control their smart home ecosystems remotely from anywhere with an internet connection.

The new SCALA1 offers such easy, seamless connectivity. The latest addition to Grundfos’ SCALA range of fully integrated water booster pumps, SCALA1 is a compact all-in-one, easy-to-install solution that is designed for pressure boosting in domestic and light commercial applications, such as garden irrigation or pressure boosting in one- and two-family houses and apartments.

In line with the SCALA range which achieves optimal pressure boosting for water on demand through intelligent pump control, SCALA1 is an all-in-one unit, integrating pump, motor, diaphragm tank, pressure and flow sensor, dry-running protection, controller, and non-return valve.

Intelligent control right at your fingertips

With busy homeowners in mind, SCALA1 comes with a built-in two-way communication system, allowing users to track their water system anytime when in range. The Bluetooth-enabled solution allows users to monitor, control, and schedule water use from their smartphone with the intuitive Grundfos GO REMOTE app, which is available for both iOS and Android operating systems.

The Grundfos GO REMOTE app alerts the user via a series of alarms that indicate issues such as leakages, dry-run, or when a pump has exceeded its maximum runtime. Users can easily access pump diagnostics, create and email reports on-site from the app. The app also includes a calendar function designed for boosting in homes and gardens.

Giancarlo Roggiolani, Regional Sales for Director Domestic Building Services – APAC & China, Grundfos said, “Water plays a crucial role in how we enjoy our homes, and yet low or varying water pressure continues to be a disruptive issue for many households. Technology like SCALA1 holds great potential for turning a house into a smart home, through greater connectivity and intuitively responding to our needs. The launch of SCALA1 will mean homeowners can control and customise their water supply experience with ease via the app and achieve optimal pressure boosting all while conserving energy and water without sacrificing comfort or convenience.”

Summary of benefits

All-in-one booster unit: Optimal pressure boosting and intelligent pump control

Optimal pressure boosting and intelligent pump control Easy to install: Simply connect the pipes, prime the pump and plug it in

Simply connect the pipes, prime the pump and plug it in Bluetooth connectivity: Monitor, trouble-shoot and control SCALA1 from your smartphone

Monitor, trouble-shoot and control SCALA1 from your smartphone Calendar function: Set the schedule for pump operation from your smartphone

Set the schedule for pump operation from your smartphone Easy twin pump control: Twin pump setup available if greater flow is required, with configuration enabled by the Grundfos GO REMOTE app



Applications

Domestic: Taps and showers in the home, garden and lawn irrigation

Taps and showers in the home, garden and lawn irrigation Light commercial: Greenhouses, irrigation, car wash, produce section in supermarkets

About Grundfos:

We pioneer solutions to the world’s water and climate challenges and improve quality of life for people. As a global pump and water solutions company we provide expertise in energy- and water efficient solutions and systems for a wide range of applications, including water utility, water treatment, industries and buildings. https://www.grundfos.com/

