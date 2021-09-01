Technology Company UCG Incentivises Vaccinations

An Australasian technology company has today announced a scheme to incentivise its workers and delivery partners across New Zealand and Australia to get vaccinated, if they haven’t been already.

Executive Chairman of UCG, Ralf Luna

Universal Communications Group is one of New Zealand and Australia’s leading suppliers of Telecommunication services, with an ecosystem of over 1250 employees, contractors and delivery partners who are contracted to carry out project management, installation and maintenance.

Executive Chairman of UCG, Ralf Luna, said the company wanted to demonstrate its commitment to its Australian and New Zealand operations to support an accelerated vaccination programme, which was a key component in getting both economies back to work.

“Today we have announced an incentive scheme where every employee who gets a double dose of the vaccination will receive an extra days’ annual leave. This is in addition to the paid time off we currently provide to staff in order to get their vaccination. In addition, every Delivery Partner technician will receive a $100 gift once they can demonstrate that they have received their double vaccinations,” Mr. Luna said.

“Workers already vaccinated will receive these benefits retrospectively.”

“The vaccine rollout appears to be accelerating across both Australia and New Zealand and both Governments are assuring us that availability is not a problem, so we want to get our recently eligible workforce protected by a double dose of the vaccine as soon as possible,” Mr. Luna said.

“We are also conscious that our work often involves our staff being out and about in the community, and the technicians employed by our Delivery Partners visit people’s businesses and homes to install and maintain our customer’s broadband connections. We are always well prepared for any outbreak with PPE and secure protocols, but the advantage of having our total workforce vaccinated is a further protection for our customers, our workforce and their families,” Mr. Luna said.

“This offer is open to our Australia and New Zealand ecosystem of employees and delivery partner technicians from 1 September 2021 right through to 31 March 2022.

“UCG has a strong culture based on our shared values of being challenging in our thinking, working together to achieve success and doing what is right because it is the right thing to do. This is the right thing to do,” said Mr. Luna.

“We hope that other companies will adopt similar approaches to incentivising their staff to be part of an aggressive vaccination strategy that is going to allow both New Zealand and Australia to open up to the world more quickly, and benefit all of us,” he said.

About UCG:

Universal Communications Group Pty Ltd (UCG) is a leading supplier of telecommunications network design, construction, operations, maintenance and project management services. The company is relied upon by some of Australia’s and New Zealand’s largest telecommunications operators to research, develop, trial and deliver new broadband deployment concepts, smart city technologies and bespoke IoT solutions. UCG works closely with network operators to optimise the performance of their existing and planned infrastructure and to ensure that deployments are delivered fit for purpose and future proofed.

www.ucg.co.nz

