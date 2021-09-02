Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Trade Careers Survey Reveal 79% Of Employers Want To Hire More Women

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 6:58 am
Press Release: 818 Entertainment

TRADE CAREERS SURVEY RESULTS REVEAL 79% OF EMPLOYERS IN THE TRADE SECTOR WANT TO HIRE WOMEN BUT NEED SUPPORT TO DO IT

RESULTS ALSO HIGHLIGHT THE IMPORTANCE OF A SUPPORTIVE BOSS, FLEXIBILITY, WORKPLACE SAFETY AND CULTURAL RESPECT FOR WOMEN

(1 Sept 2021) Trade Careers has today released its pioneering research and insights report, revealing that 79% of trade employers surveyed would like to hire female employees into their businesses but need support to do so. Employers stated reasons such as women’s dedication to their work, higher attention to detail and time management skills as attributes that would make them an asset to their sites.

The report aims to reveal the barriers Kiwi women face when entering the building, construction and infrastructure industries. The solutions focused report was commissioned in April 2021 to better understand the employment situation of the 22,000 New Zealand women who lost their jobs due to COVID-19. The results offer insights into how to attract and transition women into careers within the trade sector.

Currently, the trade industries are experiencing an unprecedented skills shortage. At present, only 2.6% of the building, construction and infrastructure sector are women, however both employers and women have said they want to connect with each other.

Of the 2,254 women who completed the survey, 60% would like to enter the trade industry, and 79% of the 207 employers who responded said they would like to hire women, and would value support to do so.

From employers' perspectives, women’s attention to detail, dedication, positive attitude, customer service and time management skills were noted as attractive reasons for hiring women as tradespeople. Several perceived barriers included concerns regarding women’s physical strength, flexibility to accommodate child care, maternity cover and navigating negative workplace culture. Trade Careers believe these myths can be easily busted.

Survey results found that women want a supportive boss and work colleagues, and an understanding from their employer of flexible working hours to support caring responsibilities. The results highlighted a want for better understanding career pathways in the trades, and the importance of feeling safe, both physically and mentally, at work. Results also shone a light on the importance of a workplace that is respectful of different cultures.

Tim Fowler, Chief Executive, Tertiary Education Commission commented: “We funded this work because it is important to know what barriers and opportunities are out there for women getting into trades, especially as they are an under-represented group. This survey shows there are still some perception and social barriers for women. If we can make it easier for 50% of the population to enter the trades, that could go a long way to easing skills shortages as well as improve long term career opportunities for women.”

Based on focus group data, the trade industry appeals to women for a variety of reasons, including challenging gender stereotypes, being a role model for others, and not being desk-bound. Other reasons included increased physical and mental health, strong transferrable skills and employment stability.

Challenges for entering the industry included the length of time for training, finding the required flexibility for childcare responsibilities and being unsure of how to kick-start a career in the trades.

The foundation of this report built the Trade Careers online toolkit, career reboot and employer education program and the ‘Give it a Red Hot Go!’ webseries. The full report can be downloaded at tradecareers.co. This research has been funded by Tertiary Education Commission and was carried out by Cogo Research Agency.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 818 Entertainment on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>





CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 