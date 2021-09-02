2degrees respond to COVID-19 challenges

2degrees respond to COVID-19 challenges by creating first ever fully remote Kiwi call centre roles

Hundreds of Kiwis from all corners of Aotearoa have seized the opportunity to join 2degrees and work from home as part of newly created fully remote Customer Care roles.

“In a competitive labour market and in the middle of a global pandemic, we needed to do something different to find great people for our Customer Care team,” says Tracy Leighton, Chief Customer Operations Officer at 2degrees.

“The first lockdown in 2020 showed us that our Customer Care Specialists could readily adapt to working from home while providing seamless support for our customers. To meet a rapidly growing demand for local expertise in our Kiwi based call centre, we had to get creative.

“Having a truly flexible work environment is a core part of our purpose; Fighting for Fair to Make New Zealand a better place to live. We wanted to take this to the next level, and we knew there were Kiwis with great talents in rural and regional areas who can’t commute or easily get to a city location. The idea of establishing a fully remote Customer Care team was borne in lockdown 2020.

“We take great pride in having a New Zealand based call centre and our commitment to keeping jobs local is important to us and to the customers we serve. Finding new ways of attracting talent meant we had to approach this challenge with new thinking.

“It’s exciting to be working with a completely different Customer Care model and offering fully flexible roles to Kiwis anywhere in New Zealand. This works beautifully for people who don’t want to work their hours within the bounds of 9am to 5pm. This team can work their hours around their lifestyle, from the comfort of their own home,” added Tracy Leighton.

The new roles are the first fully remote jobs at 2degrees. Every part of the new employees’ journey with 2degrees will be managed remotely, from recruitment, through onboarding, to training, coaching, personal engagement, and upskilling. Team Leaders have also been trained how to lead and support remote workers.

Team members will be set up to work from their home workspace and receive a desk, chair, laptop, screen, headset and accessories. In addition, they receive uncapped monthly commission with an additional bonus structure, and access to an outstanding list of 2degrees employee benefits including health insurance, a paid birthday day off, and fully paid parental leave for 26 weeks.

An online recruitment campaign targeting team members to cover early morning shifts or to work late into the evenings any day of the week, was in market for one week and attracted hundreds of applicants.

“We’ve seen a high quality of applications, which provides us with an exciting pipeline for future hires. We can’t wait to welcome our new team members on board,” adds Tracy Leighton.



© Scoop Media

