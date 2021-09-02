FUJIFILM Business Innovation NZ Announce Managing Director

FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand today announced David Jupe has been appointed Managing Director, effective immediately.

Mr Jupe has extensive experience in senior leadership roles in the graphic communications and outsourced services industries and steps into the Managing Director role from his current position as General Manager – Managed Services for FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand.

Prior to joining FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand, Mr Jupe held leadership positions as the CEO of Western Mailing and Blue Star Group – two of New Zealand’s largest printing and graphic communications providers. Mr Jupe has also previously worked as an independent consultant and business coach to other executives.

He is a graduate of the University of Auckland with a Master of Management degree.

“The print industry has undergone a huge amount of change in recent years. This has been challenging in many ways and my focus in this new role will be on ensuring we have a sustainable, long-term business. We’ll build on our position as the market leader in New Zealand by being nimble and keeping pace with changing market needs,” Mr Jupe said.

“I am looking forward to working closely with our team and our customers to keep bringing innovative print, digital and outsourced solutions to New Zealand.”

