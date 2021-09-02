Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

FUJIFILM Business Innovation NZ Announce Managing Director

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 10:13 am
Press Release: FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand today announced David Jupe has been appointed Managing Director, effective immediately.

Mr Jupe has extensive experience in senior leadership roles in the graphic communications and outsourced services industries and steps into the Managing Director role from his current position as General Manager – Managed Services for FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand.

Prior to joining FUJIFILM Business Innovation New Zealand, Mr Jupe held leadership positions as the CEO of Western Mailing and Blue Star Group – two of New Zealand’s largest printing and graphic communications providers. Mr Jupe has also previously worked as an independent consultant and business coach to other executives.

He is a graduate of the University of Auckland with a Master of Management degree.

“The print industry has undergone a huge amount of change in recent years. This has been challenging in many ways and my focus in this new role will be on ensuring we have a sustainable, long-term business. We’ll build on our position as the market leader in New Zealand by being nimble and keeping pace with changing market needs,” Mr Jupe said.

“I am looking forward to working closely with our team and our customers to keep bringing innovative print, digital and outsourced solutions to New Zealand.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from FUJIFILM on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>




CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 