Xero employees choose their own career adventure

Xero, the global small business platform, today unveiled its redesigned flexible work program, giving its growing product and tech teams the opportunity to work where they perform best — at home, in the office or a mix of both.

As Xero embarks on one of its biggest hiring drives to date, the new program will enable current and new engineers, designers, data scientists, product managers and more to choose to work fully remote, from the office, or in a hybrid model. The policies have been designed to ensure people work in areas where Xero has a presence and in close vicinity to the teams they work most with, ensuring they can continue to do the best work of their lives.

Xero worked closely with its team over the past 18 months to develop a policy that’s clear, designed for the future and ensures there are no surprise catches or fine print.

Xero has run as a global, highly flexible company for more than a decade, creating global product and technology hubs around the world that put teams closer to the small businesses they’re building for, while also providing flexibility to work from home and the office. As a result of its longstanding flexible work policies, Xero smoothly transitioned to fully remote work during the global lockdowns.

Throughout the pandemic, Xero developed a number of incentives and programs to support its staff, taking learnings from this to launch the Remote Roles program.

Nicole Reid, Xero’s Chief People Officer said, “We’ve always been huge advocates of flexible work at Xero. We know we get the best out of people when we empower them to work how they like and ‘choose their own career adventure’. We’ve put a lot of effort and research into ensuring we’re creating policies that make a difference to our people. Our new program is designed to support the Xeros of today and the future so we can support every type of worker, from wherever they are.”

“We’ve been quite particular about creating a policy that is clear and easy to understand. We've taken on research and feedback from our employees, and through our ‘Future of Work’ group, developed a policy that is clear and upfront about what employees can, and can’t expect, without the fine print,” Reid added.

The program will be rolled out in stages globally, starting with new and current employees in the product and technology teams in Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the UK. This will later be rolled out in the US and other roles across the company. Xero will continuously evolve the approach based on the needs of the remote workforce over time.

Xero is passionate about ensuring its people can continue to always support the small business community and their advisors.

Xero has launched a ‘Choose your Own Adventure Work’ Quiz to help potential candidates to understand what style of work would best suit them. Additionally, candidates can apply for newly created remote roles and more by visiting the Xero careers page.



