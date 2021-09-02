Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cloudian drives 50% bookings and 40% customer growth in H1

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 12:35 pm
Press Release: Cloudian

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Sept. 2, 2021 – Cloudian today announced record bookings for the first half of its fiscal year (Feb. 1 - July 31), increasing 50 per cent over the same period last year. The growth was driven by strength in both reorders from existing customers and sales to new customers. The company now has approximately 650 customers worldwide, up 40 per cent over the past year. Highlights for the last six months included:

  • Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Distributed File Systems and Object Storage* – Based on feedback and ratings from end-user professionals, Cloudian is the only company to receive this distinction for two consecutive years.
  • Increasing adoption of Cloudian’s S3 Object Lock ransomware protection – More than 100 customers have deployed the solution, which provides data immutability to prevent cybercriminals from encrypting or deleting backup data and thereby enables quick and easy recovery of an uninfected backup in the event of a ransomware attack, without paying ransom.
  • AWS Outposts Ready designation – Deployed alongside AWS Outposts in a data centre, Cloudian object storage software enables AWS Outposts customers to employ on-premises, Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3)-compatible storage to serve use cases that demand scalability, data residency and low-latency data access.
  • General availability of Cloudian object storage on VMware Cloud Foundation with Tanzu – The solution provides a single, shared storage environment for multiple use cases across modern and traditional applications.
  • Major customer wins – Cloudian continued to win business with customers across every industry, including a leading data centre operator, a global financial services company, a top wireless carrier, a national healthcare IT provider, a U.S. broadcast network and a multinational energy producer.
  • Recognition for industry-leading security – Building on previous security awards and government certifications, Cloudian’s S3 Object Lock was named Best Business Continuity/Disaster Recovery Solution in the 2021 SC Awards, widely recognised as the gold standard of excellence in cybersecurity.

“Our record first half results speak to the strength of our solutions in helping customers meet their evolving data management and protection needs,” said Michael Tso, CEO at Cloudian. “Cloudian is at the forefront in combating the ransomware menace, enabling hybrid clouds and supporting modern applications—with an object storage platform that delivers the highest levels of security, fully native S3 compatibility, the unique ability to combine flash and HDD-based storage within an adaptive tiered architecture and TCO savings of up to 70% compared to alternative offerings.”

*Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice constitute the subjective opinions of individual end-user reviews, ratings, and data applied against a documented methodology; they neither represent the views of, nor constitute an endorsement by, Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organisation and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

###

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data centre while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by up to 70% compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerised applications. More at cloudian.com.

