BNZ waives contactless debit fees

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 2:38 pm
Press Release: BNZ

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has announced today it will be waiving contactless debit transaction fees from 1 September for eligible small and medium businesses.

BNZ Executive, Customer, Products & Services, Dan Huggins, says, “Waiving contactless fees will support our small and medium business customers as the country shifts toward more contactless operations and help reduce uncertainty at this crucial time.

“The fee waiver will happen automatically for SME customers who have a monthly merchant turnover of under $50,000 and will run until the end of October.

“We want to offer our customers as much certainty as possible and we’re working hard to provide New Zealanders with the help they need,” says Huggins.

BNZ is supporting its business customers through the COVID-19 lockdown in a range of ways, including waiving Payclip fees until 30 September, temporary overdraft facilities, extending trade credit, asset finance funding, quick online loans of up to $100,000 with QuickBiz, changing term lending periods, interest only options on a case-by-case basis, as well as BNZ’s specialist low interest business Good to Grow loans.

For more details customers can check the BNZ website.

Bank of New Zealand

BNZ

Be good with money

Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) has been a big part of New Zealand life for over 150 years since its foundation in 1861. The bank employs over 5,000 people and has more than 170 retail stores and 32 Partners business centres across the country.

Passionate about enabling a higher achieving New Zealand, BNZ works with personal, business, agri, and private wealth clients, helping them grow and make their goals a reality.

A subsidiary of the National Australia Bank Group of companies, BNZ is governed locally by a Board of Directors and strives to help New Zealanders be good with money.

