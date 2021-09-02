Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Northland businesses urged to get Alert boundary travel docs

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 4:03 pm
Press Release: Northern Inc and North Chamber

With the change in COVID-19 Alert Levels Northland businesses needing to travel across the alert level boundaries are being urged to apply for Business Travel Documents through The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE).

The Business Travel Documents provide staff with proof of eligibility they need to travel across an alert level boundary. Specific to the alert level boundary and duration, businesses that have previously registered need to re-apply for travel documentation through the Business Connect website (Business Connect).

Northland Inc. CEO, Murray Reade says the Level 4 lockdown has impacted the region, but the Northland economy has time and again proven resilient through COVID-19: “We’ve been through Alert Level changes before and are well used to operating in a COVID-19 environment while protecting Northland communities from the spread of the virus.”


NorthChamber CEO, Steve Smith says getting the paperwork sorted will make movement across the Northland, Auckland boundary quicker and easier: “It’s important that everyone who is travelling carries their Business Travel documents. Print out the paperwork and place it on the dashboard so that officials on the boundary can see it or have an electronic copy ready to view on your smartphone.”

Says Smith: “Being able to travel will help Northland businesses to bounce back from lockdown. In this dynamic landscape we are committed to supporting business operators dodge all the curveballs COVID-19 throws their way.”

Applying for Business Travel Documents

· Apply through the Business Connect website (Business Connect).

· Nominate an authorised person to make the application, someone with a good understanding of the business' travel operations, who is likely to need to travel, and why staff need to travel.

· Know which business category your business falls into and the type of travel being applied for. There are six types of travel: Transit; single return trip; one-way travel out of a higher alert level area; one-way travel into a higher alert level area; multiple business trips; worker commute.

· Applying for the Business Travel Documents online requires a RealMe login. This can be activated as the first step in the application process.

