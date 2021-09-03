Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc Help Uri Take Up The Opportunity Of E-commerce For Their Whānau During A Time Of Uncertainty

Chosen by Shopify and funded by the Government,Te Whare Hukahuka are excited to offer scholarships totaling $1.3 million dollars to cover the $7500 fee for their three-month E-commerce programme ‘Ka Hao i te Ao’.

The Ka Hao i Te Ao programme is set to start on October 3rd. This programme is an integral part of Te Whare Hukahuka’s mission statement to ‘improve the lives of ten million indigenous people’ by growing Māori and Pasifika disposable income through an E-commerce programme tailored to help you launch and foster the growth of an online store in just 12 weeks.Through this course we enable indigenous business owners - big or small - to grow their revenues online.

Te Whare Hukahuka are honored to have partnered with a variety of organisations and Iwi who have joined us to tautoko this kaupapa, and hope to build on these relationships to pave the way to support individual and whānau wealth through learning about the power of e-commerce together.

Our partner Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is a mandated iwi organisation with the authority to represent the people of Ngāti Kahungunu, it is the governing body for all aspects of Iwi development. Their mission is to enhance the mana and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu. And they will achieve this by empowering the iwi to achieve success at the levels of whanau, hapu, Taiwhenua and Taura here. When asked to speak their thoughts on the programme, Director of Smart Services Ruth Wong had this to say:

“Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is pleased to have been introduced to Te Whare Hukahuka, in particular the Ka Hao E Commerce Programme and the opportunity to win a scholarship worth $7,500 to participate in the 12 week e-commerce course”

“This relationship helps the organisation to fulfil its mission which is to enhance the mana and wellbeing of Ngāti Kahungunu. It also helps us to meet our strategic vision which is, to be - culturally strong; healthy and vibrant whānau; economically strong; informed and participating citizens in the world; independent and self determined; contributors of a healthy sustainable environment; and making our mark in the world”

“The prospects for our rangatahi who receive this scholarship will develop the skills and grow an online store in only 12 weeks. The partnership therefore creates a rare yet huge opportunity to learn about online business, grow independently and increase your household income”

“COVID-19 taught us some lessons about doing things a better way to keep ourselves safe, and we embraced online buying. The Ka Hao 12 week e-commerce programme will teach our rangatahi the very skills needed to open their creative minds to e-commerce and the huge opportunities that come with this platform of business”

This year Te Whare Hukahuka have received an amazing response of applications from descendants of Ngāti Kahungunu from around Aotearoa and Australia.

With the selection process underway, Te Whare Hukahuka are pleased to announce Traci Coxhead as one of our first successful recipients of a $7500 e-commerce scholarship from our Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated partnership

Traci Coxhead, who currently resides in Australia and runs an online business, Bespoke Christmas Designs by DelicateD'Orme. Traci successfully completed the application process by performing all five of the ‘Comfort Challenges’ with enthusiasm and confidence.

These comfort challenges are a series of videos applicants take of themselves, reflecting on everyday uncomfortable situations they may find themselves in.

When applicants take action to complete their comfort challenges, it proves that the applicant is enthusiastic, passionate and are willing to learn the e-commerce skills Te Whare Hukahuka teach.

Te Whare Hukahuka are extending the application closing date to the 22nd of September due to covid-19 and the impact it has on whānau. The new start date of the programme will be the 3rd of October.

For further information on applications and the programme itself, we encourage you to visit the following link:

https://www.twh.co.nz/

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated

