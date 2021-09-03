Origin Energy Switches to Rimini Street Support

Sydney, Australia, September 3, 2021 – Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), a global provider of enterprise software products and services, the leading third-party support provider for Oracle and SAP software products and a Salesforce partner, today announced that Origin Energy, a leading energy provider in Australia, has switched to Rimini Street Support for its Oracle software including e-Business Suite, Oracle Database, Fusion Middleware and Hyperion. Leveraging Rimini Street for support of its Oracle software will help Origin Energy materially reduce its annual support fees and avoid the process of implementing recurring vendor updates and upgrades, enabling the company to free up internal personnel to focus on high-value business initiatives.

Move to Rimini Street Reduces Costs and Helps Accelerate Innovation

Origin Energy is a large producer of electricity and natural gas and a leading provider of solar power and broadband services. Origin is also one of the largest energy retailers in Australia with 4.3 million customer accounts. The company has a vast Oracle footprint for its core ERP system environments (retail customer billing, financial accounting, asset management) with over 100 database instances.

“We identified that one of our largest database OPEX costs was our maintenance and support. We were attracted to the value proposition and support model offered by Rimini Street, as the Company gave us an avenue to materially reduce our database costs and avoid further upgrades in the future,” said Cameron Adams, head of architecture and database services for Origin Energy.

Cloud Migration and ERP Transition

“Origin has been on a journey in recent years of migrating all of our application workloads to the cloud,” continued Adams. “Working with Rimini Street has helped us further simplify some of our activities and the Company has become a valuable component in our overall IT strategy. Importantly, we have been able to redeploy some of our cost savings into higher value activities, with our teams now focusing on more proactive database work, recently establishing a new open-source database support framework and migrating some databases to PostgreSQL. Now, when we get a new workload, we look at open source offerings or managed database services as a first priority.”

“Phenomenal” Software Support and Fast Response Times

As with all Rimini Street clients, Origin Energy is assigned a Primary Support Engineer with an average of 20 years’ experience in the client’s enterprise software and backed by a team of functional and technical engineers. In addition, Origin now benefits from Rimini Street’s industry-leading service level agreement of 10-minute response times for all critical Priority 1 cases, and 15-minute response times for Priority 2 cases.

“With Rimini Street you call your Primary Support Engineer straight away or log a ticket via the portal and you get a call back within about 10 minutes,” said Adams. “The support we receive for level one incidents is phenomenal, and we get an expert on the phone that knows the right question to ask and how to direct the resolution process.”

“As businesses look to build resilience to shocks like the pandemic, many organizations will need to continue to reduce costs and inefficiencies,” said Daniel Benad, group vice president and regional general manager, Australia, New Zealand and South Pacific, Rimini Street. “From there they can begin to shift precious resources to investing in advancing their business and cultivating new sources of revenue. But pandemic or no pandemic, IT departments which are burdened with upgrades and updates which generally add no additional value to the bottom line, will have a hard time finding ways to innovate. We’re delighted to support Origin as it advances its own business-driven IT roadmap.”

