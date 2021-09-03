June 2021 quarter gross domestic product and COVID-19 – methods paper



June 2021 quarter gross domestic product and COVID-19 provides technical users with information about our approach to measuring the impact of COVID-19 in the forthcoming release of Gross domestic product: June 2021 quarter (scheduled for 16 September 2021).

This paper provides information about how we are responding to ongoing measurement challenges faced due to the nature of the economic shock caused by COVID-19. It includes an update on how we are managing the transition to a new design for the Quarterly Employment Survey (QES). This paper follows similar updates about our methodology during COVID-19 that have been published in advance of the release of Gross domestic product.

Visit our website to read this methods paper:



