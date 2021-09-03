Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Insurance claims reveal cost of pets entering twilight years

Friday, 3 September 2021, 2:15 pm
Press Release: Southern Cross Pet Insurance

Getting old can be just as hard on hips and hearts for dogs as it is for people, according to Southern Cross Pet Insurance’s (SCPI) list of top 10 most expensive pet insurance claims over the past year[1].

Elderly dogs were among the top contenders for costly claims that SCPI paid including $13,367 for a 12-year-old Greyhound needing several treatments for arthritis, heart disease and hip pain, and a $13,188 claim for a 14-year-old Labrador receiving treatment for irritable bowel disease and the removal of a mass.

The most expensive claim paid by the insurer was $13,772 for a five-year-old German Shepherd needing treatment for her ears, vomiting and peritonitis – an inflammation of the abdominal cavity which is serious and can be fatal for dogs.

When it came to the most expensive claims for felines, SCPI paid $11,479 for a Ragdoll cat that was hit by a car.

Coming in second was a $9,507 claim for a Devon Rex cat called Lambchop that needed substantial treatment for coughing and pyothorax[2]. The unlucky moggy also needed treatment for some injuries sustained in a cat fight.

Lamb Chop’s owner, Jules Calnan, said when she took him to the vet, he was immediately referred to an emergency animal specialist vet for urgent treatment of life-threatening injuries which was distressing for both of them.

“Specialist and emergency veterinary care can be very expensive so I wouldn’t have been able to make the decision to take Lamp Chop there without pet insurance. When faced with a traumatic situation and having to make difficult decisions, it was such a relief to not have an additional burden of financial stress,” said Calnan.

Anthony McPhail, General Manager of SCPI, said that while pets can be healthy for many years, just like humans, all sorts of health issues can emerge as they age.

“Many of our expensive claims this year have been for older cats and dogs, and it’s comforting to see these beloved family members get the treatment they need in their twilight years.

“Having pet insurance from the early days of your pet’s life means that in their older years you can confidently seek care when needed, and have peace of mind knowing your pet’s vet bills will be covered,” said McPhail.

SCPI National Sales Manager and former vet nurse Kerri Murray said since the outbreak of COVID-19 and various lockdowns, people have the opportunity to monitor their pets’ health.

“Being in close confines means we are better placed to notice if something’s wrong with our pets. We can see if they’re acting differently, are off their food, or have any lumps or bumps that might require a visit to the vet.

“Vets are an essential service and are open at all lockdown levels, so be sure to book an appointment if you have any concerns about your furry family member,” said Murray.

For essential pet care tips during lockdown, the New Zealand Veterinary Association has published some helpful tips here.

The list of SCPI’s top five cat and dog claims paid is below (for the period 1 June 2020 – 31 July 2021).

Top five dogsClaim paidTop five CatsClaim paid

German Shephard (5yrs)

Damaged ears, peritonitis, vomiting

$13,772.75

Ragdoll (3yrs)

Traumatic injury – hit by car.

$11,479.91

Greyhound (12yrs)

Myriad conditions including hip pain, diarrhoea, heart disease and arthritis

$13,453.08

Devon Rex (2yrs)

Coughing, pyothorax, cat fight injuries

$9,507.52

Labrador (14yrs)

Irritable Bowel Disease, regurgitation, excision of a lump/mass

$13,238.36Domestic long hair (8yrs) Feline triaditis – a liver inflammatory disease$8,464.22

Bichon Frise (11yrs)

High liver levels, removal of lump in glands, pancreatitis, cruciate and more

$12,495.38

Domestic short hair

(18yrs) Chronic renal disease, osteoarthritis, urinary tract infection, vomiting and more.

$8,182.17

Bull Mastiff (11yrs)

Skin issues, reaction after slug bait toxicity

$12,236.22Domestic short hair (7yrs) Peritonitis, respiratory tract infection$8,175.65

ENDS

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Southern Cross Pet Insurance on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>


Reserve Bank: Mortgage rates move with official interest rates

Home loan borrowers start to feel the initial impact of a rise or fall in official interest rates within a month, but the biggest impact on mortgage rates takes about six months.
This Reserve Bank Analytical Note shows that a 1% change in the Official Cash Rate (OCR) typically moves average two-year mortgage rates by 0.34% within one month... More>>





CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 