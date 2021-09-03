Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

BNZ branch opening hours under Alert Levels 3 and 4

Friday, 3 September 2021, 3:09 pm
Press Release: BNZ

With Aotearoa New Zealand continuing to be at COVID-19 Alert Level Three and Four, BNZ intends to open the following branches on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 12pm:

Auckland and Northland

  • Botany
  • Link Drive
  • Manukau
  • New Lynn
  • Newmarket
  • Pukekohe
  • Whāngarei

Central North Island

  • Cambridge
  • Frankton
  • Gisborne
  • Hastings
  • Levin
  • New Plymouth
  • Palmerston North - Terrace End
  • Rotorua
  • Tauranga - Cameron Road
  • Whakatane
  • Whanganui

Wellington and South Island:

  • Alexandra
  • Ashburton
  • Blenheim
  • Dunedin
  • Greymouth
  • Invercargill
  • Kilbirnie
  • Lower Hutt
  • Nelson
  • Papanui
  • Riccarton
  • Timaru
  • Waikanae
  • Wānaka
  • Willis Street

Please note these locations, days, and hours are subject to change and customers should check the BNZ website or contact BNZ before they go to the branch.

BNZ are following Government guidelines with strict physical distancing measures in place, both inside and outside the branch, and controlled entry. All BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.

Customers are required to wear a mask and check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app or the in-branch contact tracing.

To support physical distancing requirements and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, only the following limited services will be available in-branch:

  • Withdrawing or depositing cash for personal customers who can’t self-serve at an external Smart ATM.
  • Setting up or changing your PIN.
  • Setting up Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards.
  • Setting up mobile banking.

Customers are advised to not use our branches if:

  • They, or a member of their household, have been at a location of interest, or have been told by the Ministry of Health or Healthline to self-isolate
  • They are waiting on COVID-19 test results
  • They are feeling unwell or have any flu-like symptoms.

BNZ encourages customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of visiting a branch if possible. The contact centres are open and online, and the dedicated over 70s line remains available.

All Partners Centres will remain closed until COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

This advice will be updated when the COVID-19 Alert Level settings are changed by the Government.

