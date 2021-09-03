BNZ branch opening hours under Alert Levels 3 and 4

With Aotearoa New Zealand continuing to be at COVID-19 Alert Level Three and Four, BNZ intends to open the following branches on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 10am and 12pm:

Auckland and Northland

Botany

Link Drive

Manukau

New Lynn

Newmarket

Pukekohe

Whāngarei

Central North Island

Cambridge

Frankton

Gisborne

Hastings

Levin

New Plymouth

Palmerston North - Terrace End

Rotorua

Tauranga - Cameron Road

Whakatane

Whanganui

Wellington and South Island:

Alexandra

Ashburton

Blenheim

Dunedin

Greymouth

Invercargill

Kilbirnie

Lower Hutt

Nelson

Papanui

Riccarton

Timaru

Waikanae

Wānaka

Willis Street

Please note these locations, days, and hours are subject to change and customers should check the BNZ website or contact BNZ before they go to the branch.

BNZ are following Government guidelines with strict physical distancing measures in place, both inside and outside the branch, and controlled entry. All BNZ staff members will be wearing masks.

Customers are required to wear a mask and check in on the NZ COVID Tracer app or the in-branch contact tracing.

To support physical distancing requirements and to help stop the spread of COVID-19, only the following limited services will be available in-branch:

Withdrawing or depositing cash for personal customers who can’t self-serve at an external Smart ATM.

Setting up or changing your PIN.

Setting up Eftpos and Flexi Debit Visa cards.

Setting up mobile banking.

Customers are advised to not use our branches if:

They, or a member of their household, have been at a location of interest, or have been told by the Ministry of Health or Healthline to self-isolate

They are waiting on COVID-19 test results

They are feeling unwell or have any flu-like symptoms.

BNZ encourages customers to use digital or phone banking options instead of visiting a branch if possible. The contact centres are open and online, and the dedicated over 70s line remains available.

All Partners Centres will remain closed until COVID-19 Alert Level 1.

This advice will be updated when the COVID-19 Alert Level settings are changed by the Government.

© Scoop Media