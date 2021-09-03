Need advice or a device? 2degrees is keeping Kiwis connected

2degrees customers across Auckland have a lifeline during lockdown should their phone suffer a misfortunate accident that a container of rice just can’t fix.

And customers in other parts of Aotearoa who are experiencing the relative freedom of Alert Level 3, can now book a visit to a 2degrees store to access a greater range of services.

“Our customers have always been our number one priority, so making sure they are fully supported and connected during this lockdown only seemed fair to us,” says Holly Knill, Chief Consumer Officer at 2degrees.

“As an essential service, being able to adjust and adapt to level changes and customer needs is vital, and we’re proud of how quickly our Retail team has been able to do that.”

“Customers in Auckland can access retail support through one of our five ‘dark stores’ in the case of an emergency [dark stores found here].

“In the first instance, we ask that customers check in with our New Zealand based Care team to see if they can help. Alternatively, customers can fill out this form and the store they select will be in touch within 48 hours to give them a hand. If that’s not an option, they can find details of their closest store with our store locator here. Give them a call to set up an appointment,” added Holly Knill.

Customers in Northland and south of Auckland can make an appointment to visit one of the 31 2degrees stores which are open in Alert Level 3 for a broader range of products and services, simply by calling their nearest store.

Strict hygiene practices, including mask wearing, as well as social distancing, will be maintained across all 2degrees stores.

2degrees stores open in Level 3: Customers should call their local store to make an appointment

· Centreplace

· Chartwell

· The Base

· Bayfair

· Tauranga CBD

· Tauranga Crossing

· Papamoa

· Whakatane

· Rotorua

· Taupo

· Masterton

· Gisborne

· Napier

· Hastings

· Palmerston North

· New Plymouth

· Whanganui

· Queensgate Kiosk

· Lower Hutt

· Paraparaumu

· Porirua

· Johnsonville

· Manners Mall

· Custom House Quay

· Blenheim

· Nelson

· Riccarton

· Timaru

· Dunedin

· Invercargill

· Frankton

