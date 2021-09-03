Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Countdown devastated by events at Lynnmall store; all Countdown supermarkets nationwide to open at 10am on Saturday, 4 September

Friday, 3 September 2021, 5:34 pm
Press Release: Countdown

3 September 2021: In light of the events at Countdown’s Lynnmall store in Auckland today, all Countdown stores throughout Aotearoa will open at 10am on Saturday.

Countdown’s General Manager of Safety, Kiri Hannifin, says:

“We are devastated by this violent attack in our Lynnmall store today. Our hearts are heavy knowing what our team and customers have witnessed and been through. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and their families, and we will be supporting all of our Lynnmall team in particular.

“Operating with COVID-19 in the community puts our team under considerable pressure as they do their very best every day to keep each other, and our customers safe. This event today, particularly so soon after the incident at Dunedin Central, is very distressing. Our whole team will be deeply affected by what has happened, and we want them to have a chance to talk and to get the support they need.

“We know that customers are very reliant on our stores at the moment, but hope they understand that tomorrow morning especially, our team has to come first.

“Over the last few weeks Kiwis have shown our team such gratitude and kindness. It’s difficult to comprehend the events of today and we are in deep shock.

“The safety of our team, and our customers, is always our priority, and this is at the heart of our COVID-19 response as well. We will cooperate with the Police in any way we can to understand what’s happened.”

Due to this late opening, the priority hour for emergency services, MIQ, medical workers will start from Sunday, 5 September.

Any further questions or requests for details should be directed to the NZ Police.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Countdown on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>



OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 