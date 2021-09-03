Countdown devastated by events at Lynnmall store; all Countdown supermarkets nationwide to open at 10am on Saturday, 4 September

3 September 2021: In light of the events at Countdown’s Lynnmall store in Auckland today, all Countdown stores throughout Aotearoa will open at 10am on Saturday.

Countdown’s General Manager of Safety, Kiri Hannifin, says:

“We are devastated by this violent attack in our Lynnmall store today. Our hearts are heavy knowing what our team and customers have witnessed and been through. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and their families, and we will be supporting all of our Lynnmall team in particular.

“Operating with COVID-19 in the community puts our team under considerable pressure as they do their very best every day to keep each other, and our customers safe. This event today, particularly so soon after the incident at Dunedin Central, is very distressing. Our whole team will be deeply affected by what has happened, and we want them to have a chance to talk and to get the support they need.

“We know that customers are very reliant on our stores at the moment, but hope they understand that tomorrow morning especially, our team has to come first.

“Over the last few weeks Kiwis have shown our team such gratitude and kindness. It’s difficult to comprehend the events of today and we are in deep shock.

“The safety of our team, and our customers, is always our priority, and this is at the heart of our COVID-19 response as well. We will cooperate with the Police in any way we can to understand what’s happened.”

Due to this late opening, the priority hour for emergency services, MIQ, medical workers will start from Sunday, 5 September.

Any further questions or requests for details should be directed to the NZ Police.

